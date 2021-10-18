The Worldwide Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry is Expected to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn and Garden Consumables Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawn and garden consumables market forecast was valued at $16.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.



A lawn is an area that is covered with soil and has plantations such as grass and durable plants, whereas a garden is a well-planned area where ornamental plants, pinnacle plants, bushes, basils, or large trees are grown to improve its maintain a healthy environment. The position and cultivation of lawn majorly depends upon layout in relation to the house, and requires wide open space with access to direct sunshine for proper growth of grass and other cultivated plants. Seeding, turfing, tur plastering, dibbing roots, and aftercare are methods widely used for lawn cultivation. Bermuda grass, bluegrass, fescue, and zoysia grass are different types of grass that are used in lawn cultivation. Both gardens and lawns require periodic maintenance such as watering plants, using fertilizers & pesticides, and controlling weed growth.



The growth of the global lawn and garden consumables market is driven by increase in building & construction activities in most countries, which has boosted the demand for lawn and turf care in commercial and residential spaces. Furthermore, exponential increase in population has led to rapid urbanization to cater to rising human needs. The growing urban population has further resulted in environmental degradation such as increased pollution, poor air quality, and water contamination. To mitigate these effects, governments of different countries have launched several schemes to build green spaces and parks based on environmental guidelines. Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for lawn and garden consumables in the global market.



However, enforcement of stringent regulations for the use of insecticides and pesticides restrains the market growth. This is attributed to the fact that insecticides and pesticides contain hazardous chemicals that may cause short-term as well as chronic adverse health effects on humans. In addition, overuse of insecticides and pesticides may harm the flowers and plants. In response to this, several governments have set up laws and regulations for the use of insecticides and pesticides for agriculture activities, which are likely to hamper the market growth.

Conversely, increase in awareness for the benefits of organic farming has made growers more linear toward growing vegetables, fruits, and other plants in their gardens, lawns, and other outdoor spaces.



According to the data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agriculture Statistics Services (NASS), the number of organic farms increased by 17% between 2016 and 2019. This has escalated the sales of certified organic fertilizers, insecticides, fungicides, garden soil, and other organic agriculture products. This factor is predicted to offer potential growth opportunity for the global market during the forecast period.



