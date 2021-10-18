The Global Fleet Management Market is expected to grow by $ 42.35 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.78% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fleet Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02754076/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the fleet management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for operational efficiency and the growing demand for utility vehicles. In addition, the growing need for operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fleet management market analysis includes the offering segment and geographic landscape.



The fleet management market is segmented as below:

By Offering

Subscription

Hardware and others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing incorporation of electronic vehicles in company fleetas one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market growth during the next few years.



Our report on fleet management market covers the following areas:

Fleet management market sizing

Fleet management market forecast

Fleet management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fleet management market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Donlen Corp., MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., NexTraq LLC, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

