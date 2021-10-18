The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 40.13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653521/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on flexible plastic packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products and shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging. In addition, rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible plastic packaging market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The flexible plastic packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

Pouches

Bags

Films and wraps

Others

By End-user

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible plastic packaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flexible plastic packaging market covers the following areas:

Flexible plastic packaging market sizing

Flexible plastic packaging market forecast

Flexible plastic packaging market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible plastic packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Also, the flexible plastic packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

