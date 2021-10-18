The Global Laundry Care Market is expected to grow by $ 21.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laundry Care Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02279335/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the laundry care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension and shift from traditional laundry care products. In addition, product innovation and portfolio extension is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laundry care market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The laundry care market is segmented as below:

By Product

Laundry detergent

Fabric softener

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the improved packaging solutions for laundry care productsas one of the prime reasons driving the laundry care market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on laundry care market covers the following areas:

Laundry care market sizing

Laundry care market forecast

Laundry care market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laundry care market vendors that include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the laundry care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

