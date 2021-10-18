2021 Global eShop Clothing Study: A Comprehensive Analysis of 10 eShops Across 100 Aspects

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eShop Analysis Clothing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study is based on data collected within ten clothing eShops. No external data are used, hence the study provides objective, independent and neutral results.

Scope of the Study

Analysis of all Customer Touchpoints along the Customer Path

Content of Analysis: Orientation, Products, Conditions, Service

Ten eShops for clothing, each with far more than 100 aspects analysed

Key Questions Answered

In which way are the eShops able to support customers' orientation on their websites?

How are the competitors' assortments structured?

Which product groups are distinguishing and which of them are missing?

Which product groups are attractive in terms of pricing?

What is the quality of the service that's provided by the eShops?

How do the strengths and weaknesses of the eShops affect their overall performance?

How are the eShops' positioning within the competitive market?

Report Highlights

All ten analyzed multi-brand eShops show clear potential with regard to the interactive elements on their websites.

Range of products varies enormously from about 5,000 products up to about 900,000 articles.

The analyzed eShops are mostly consistent in their main product groups.

Contact options leave room for improvement. Only one shop offers a 24/7 service hotline. Less than half of the brands provide the possibility of ordering as a guest.

There are considerable differences in shipping costs and delivery time.

69% of a total of 50 top brands examined can be found on average in the providers' product ranges.

Most of the analyzed eShops offer communication via several social media channels.

An average of 14.2 filtering and sorting options make it easier for potential customers to find products.

Service quality of the selected companies differs considerably and is the cause for specific brand positioning.

Companies Analysed

About you

Asos

Avocadostore

BestSecret

Defshop

dress-for-less

Fashion ID

Momox Fashion

Urban Outfitters

Zalando



Key Topics Covered:





1. Management Summary

2. Research Design

3. Orientation

USP

Shop Structure

Navigation - Features

Navigation - Search Function

Filter and Sort Options

Experience Orientation

Shop Design

Sale Features

Seals of Quality and Test Results

Transparency

Key Differentiators

4. Products

Product Range

Main Product Groups

Standard Product Groups

Non-Clothing Product Groups

Product Description

Additional Offerings

Brands

Key Differentiators

5. Conditions

Price Comparison Standard Assortment

Price Range Standard Assortment

Discount

Shipping Costs

Incentives

Key Differentiators

6. Service

Consulting

Costumer Service

Shopping Cart

Country Shops

Registration Information

Contact Options

Payment Options

Delivery Service

Key Differentiators

7. Strengths and Weaknesses

8. Ranking

9. eShop Positioning

10. Contact



