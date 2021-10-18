The Global Induction Hobs Market is expected to grow by $ 3.95 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Induction Hobs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02126338/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the induction hobs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations and new designs and increasing demand for convenient home appliances with changes in lifestyle patterns. In addition, product innovations and new designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The induction hobs market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The induction hobs market is segmented as below:

By Product

Free-standing

Built-in

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing adoption of energy-efficient appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the induction hobs market growth during the next few years.



Our report on induction hobs market covers the following areas:

Induction hobs market sizing

Induction hobs market forecast

Induction hobs market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading induction hobs market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the induction hobs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

