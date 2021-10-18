The Global Industrial Automation Services Market is expected to grow by $ 45.32 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02051554/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial automation services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for the main automation contractor and increasing focus on predictive maintenance. In addition, the growing need for the main automation contractor is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial automation services market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial automation services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Discrete industries

Process industries

By Service

Project engineering

Maintenance and support

Operational services

Consulting

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the lack of technical expertise as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial automation services market covers the following areas:

Industrial automation services market sizing

Industrial automation services market forecast

Industrial automation services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation services market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial automation services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02051554/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________