Global $43.5 Billion Proteomics Markets to 2026 - Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

Global Proteomics Market to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026

The proteomics market is anticipated to gain from the pressing need to develop advanced therapeutic and diagnostic options in the wake of COVID-19. The ability of proteomics to help researchers in detecting several proteins in a single analysis is anticipated to make it a suitable weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Proteomics represents a highly relevant technique in the battle against COVID-19 owing to the significance to understand the role played by proteins in the infection process as well as disease progression. These insights are critical to support preventative strategies and development of novel therapeutics. The use of mass spectrometry to detect COVID-19 virus` proteins and proteolytic peptides enables a rapid, simple virus detection assay.

On the other hand, targeted proteomics allows detection of peptides of the virus` spike proteins and nucleocapsid with high specificity and sensitivity in clinical and research samples. The approach holds potential to make proteomics an effective option for diagnostic laboratories along with point-of-care testing as a cost-effective alternative to techniques based on nucleic acid.

Proteomics can be potentially used to develop techniques to predict COVID-19 patients who may experience severe symptoms later. Various studies have revealed potential protein-based biomarkers expressed differently among certain COVID-19 patients, which can be used for predicting viral infection during earlier stages. The use of proteomics to understand humoral antibody response against virus` proteins has facilitated the development of specific antibody-based assays intended to support diagnostic or therapeutic objectives.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Major driving factors of growth in the market include growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications of proteomics in drug discovery, rise in demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, technical advancements, rise in birth disorders and genetic disorders and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets.

Other factors supporting growth include development of protein targeted treatments and precision molecular medicines for many autoimmune diseases, development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and development of molecular targets in malignancies.

Increasing focus of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in research and development for identifying new proteomics applications, development of new drugs, and proteomics biomarker discovery in different types of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer is the major trend in the global proteomics landscape. Proteomics is extensively used in protein expression profiling, targeted protein quantitation, analysis of interactions between proteins, and post-translational modification in different segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Advanced proteomics solutions are finding extensive application in diagnostic services, drug discovery and other research fields. Proteomics is a promising approach towards personalized medicine to treat several diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, neurological diseases, and cancer.



In addition to the rising incidence of cancer, diabetes, and other potentially fatal diseases, there is a rise in disorders, such as autism and Alzheimer`s, which are highly wanting in terms of research and cure. Use of plasma proteomics method for proteomic biomarker identification is associated with challenges of patients` variation and high dynamic range of plasma proteins.

However, increasing focus on specialty medicines due to technological advancements, sophisticated software, and tools such as IoT, data analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence in the clinical research related to proteomics could create new opportunities for the proteomics market.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market: A General Review

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics

Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines against COVID-19

Proteomics Labs Explore COVID-19 Therapeutic Options, Dx Development

Proteins, Proteome and Proteomics: A Prelude

Genesis of Proteomics

Important Milestones

An Insight into Proteomics Data Type and their Characteristics / Features

Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison

Applications of Proteomics

Outlook

Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

Regional Analysis

Key Challenges to Address

Sparse and Difficult to Measure Data

Democratizing Proteomics

Absence of High-Profile Projects for Stimulating Interest

Creating Novel Experimental Design

Lack of Commercialization of High Throughput Impacts

Lack of Necessary Technical Skillset

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics

Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer

Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers

Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques

Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques

CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers

Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals

Protein Microarray Formats

New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics

DIA Technique for Protein Discovery

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets

Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity

Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome

Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine

Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities

Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market

Challenges Faced

Management of Data in Proteomics Research Poses a Big challenge

Role of Contract Research Organizations to Increase in Proteomics

