Global Same Day Delivery Market (2020 to 2027) - Players Include Aramex International Services, FedEx and Jet Delivery Among Others

Same day delivery is the process of delivering the product from manufacturers to the end user within a shorter time span. The same day delivery services in the logistics industry have gained traction as they provide lucrative business growth and expansion opportunities for service providers.



Moreover, same day delivery services applied across the globe offer advantages such as improved customer satisfaction as the consumer equally values quality and immediacy in the service and same day delivery is an excellent way to exceed the expectations of users and loyalty. Moreover, it offers less friction in product purchase decision as the waiting time in the reception of products is reduced.



The growth of the global same day delivery market is driven by development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market. Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.



The global same day delivery market is segmented on the basis of application, mode of transportation and end user. Based on application, the market has been categorized into retail, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, documents & letters and others. Based on the mode of transportation, the global same day delivery market has been categorized into airways, roadways, railways and intermodal. Moreover, the end users such as B2B, B2C and C2C are involved in the same day delivery market. Region wise, the global same day delivery market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the same day delivery market include A1 Express Services Inc., Aramex, DHL, Dropoff, Inc., FedEx Corp., Jet Delivery, Inc., Power Link Expedite, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. USA Couriers and XPO Logistics, Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global same day delivery market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Market share analysis, 2020 (%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Development of e-commerce industry

3.5.1.2. Increase in trading activities due to globalization

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs

3.5.2.2. Lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation

3.5.3.2. Cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system



CHAPTER 4: SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Retail

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. E-commerce

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Healthcare

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Manufacturing

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Documents & letters

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Airways

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Roadways

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Railways

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Intermodal

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. B2B

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. B2C

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. C2C

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. A1-SameDay Delivery Service, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. Aramex International Services LLC

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DHL International GmbH

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Dropoff, Inc

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. FedEx Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Jet Delivery, Inc.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. Power Link Expedite Corporation

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. USA Couriers, Inc

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. XPO Logistics, Inc.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

