The Worldwide E-Bike Industry is Expected to Reach $79.7 Billion by 2026

The "Global E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II & III), Battery Type (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Component and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-bike market is projected to reach USD 79.7 billion by 2026 from USD 47.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for e-bikes during the forecast period. In this region, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are potential markets owing to the increasing e-bike sales in these countries.



The mountain e-bike is expected to account for a significant share of the e-bike market during the forecast period due to its robustness and high-performance design. Class I e-bike is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period as countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan allow only class-I e-bikes as they are without throttle assist and have a maximum speed of 25 Km/h.

Globally, the mountain/trekking e-bike segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The demand for mountain/trekking e-bikes is growing rapidly as consumers increasingly show interest in trekking and recreational activities. There is a growing interest in performance-based adventurous sports, which, in turn, increase the demand for mountain/trekking e-bikes.



Sports and physical activities are becoming more adaptable through electric motors. In many countries, mountain e-bikes are not only used for mountain trekking but also for daily commutation. The main reason for the growing popularity of mountain e-bikes is their robustness.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market

Asia Pacific was the largest e-bike market in 2020, and China was the largest market in the region, with a share of ~97% share, by volume, of the Asia Pacific e-bike market. The e-bike market in Asia Pacific region has evolved over the years.



Japan was the first country to introduce e-bike. The region is home to major e-bike manufacturers and component suppliers, such as Giant Manufacturing, Merida, AIMA, Yadea Group, Panasonic, Shimano, and Yamaha Motor Company. City/Urban bikes are mostly used by working professionals and teenagers for daily commutation in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In E-Bike Market

4.2 E-Bike Market, by Mode

4.3 E-Bike Market, by Motor Type

4.4 E-Bike Market, by Class

4.5 E-Bike Market, by Usage

4.6 E-Bike Market, by Battery Type

4.7 E-Bike Market, by Speed

4.8 E-Bike Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Driver

5.2.1.1 Positive impact of COVID-19 on E-bike sales globally

5.2.1.2 Government support & initiatives to increase the sale of E-bikes

5.2.1.3 Growing popularity of E-Mtb

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 International trade policies and regulations

5.2.2.2 Government regulations and lack of infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Trend towards connected E-bikes

5.2.3.2 Development of lightweight electrical energy storage systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technology challenges

5.2.4.2 High cost of E-bikes

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.6 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Electric Bike Market Ecosystem

5.5 E-Bike Market Scenario

5.5.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.5.2 Low Impact Scenario

5.5.3 High Impact Scenario

5.6 Opportunities for E-Bike Manufacturers

5.6.1 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.7 Supply Chain

5.8 Technology Overview

5.8.1 Motor Drive Technology

5.8.2 Battery Technology

5.8.3 Usage Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.9.1 by Region

5.9.2 by Country

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.12.1 BMZ Launches 725Wh Integrated E-Bike Battery and 112 Nm Motor

5.12.2 Mahle Group- New Generation of Drive System for E-Bikes

5.12.3 Revonte (Revonte One Drive System) Developed A New Drive System for E-Bikes With Automatic Transmission

5.13 Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Top E-Bike Suppliers: Top Selling Models Vs. Price Range, by Country

6 Electric Bike Market, by Class

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Primary Insights

6.1.3 Assumption

6.2 Class-I

6.3 Class-II

6.4 Class-III

7 Electric Bike Market, by Speed

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Primary Insights

7.1.3 Assumption

7.2 Up To 25 Km/H

7.3 25-45 Km/H

8 Electric Bike Market, by Battery Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Primary Insights

8.1.3 Assumptions

8.2 Lithium-Ion

8.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer

8.4 Lead Acid

8.5 Others

9 Electric Bike Market, by Motor Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Primary Insights

9.1.3 Assumption

9.2 Hub Motor

9.3 Mid Motor

10 Electric Bike Market, by Usage

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumption

10.2 Mountain/Trekking

10.3 City/Urban

10.4 Cargo

10.5 Others

11 Electric Bike Market, by Mode

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Primary Insights

11.1.3 Assumption

11.2 Pedal Assist

11.3 Throttle

12 Electric Bike Market, by Component

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumption

12.2 Battery

12.3 Electric Motors

12.4 Frame With Fork

12.5 Wheels

12.6 Crank Gear

12.7 Brake Systems

13 Electric Bike Market, by Ownership

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Shared

13.2.1 E-Bike Sharing Projects

13.2.1.1 Europe E-bike sharing projects

13.2.1.2 Asia Pacific E-bike sharing projects

13.2.1.3 North America E-bike sharing projects

13.3 Personal

14 Electric Bike Market, by Region

15 Recommendation

15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be The Major Market for E-Bikes

15.2 Mountain/Trekking E-Bikes and Lithium-Ion Polymer Batteries Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

15.3 Conclusion

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Electric Bike Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020

16.3 E-Bike Market Revenue Analysis of Top Players

16.4 Market Evolution Framework

16.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant - E-Bike Manufacturers

16.5.1 Stars

16.5.2 Emerging Leaders

16.5.3 Pervasive

16.5.4 Participants

16.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.7 Business Strategy Excellence

16.8 Company Evaluation Quadrant - E-Bike Component Suppliers

16.10 Business Strategy Excellence

16.11 Competitive Scenario

16.11.1 Expansions, 2018-2020

16.11.2 New Product Developments/Launches, 2018-2020

16.11.3 Deals, 2018-2020

16.12 Right To Win

17 Company Profiles

17.1 E-Bike Manufacturer - Key Players

17.1.1 Accell Group N.V.

17.1.2 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

17.1.3 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

17.1.4 Yamaha Motor Company

17.1.5 Pedego Electric Bikes

17.1.6 Pon.Bike

17.1.7 Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

17.1.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd

17.1.9 Trek Bicycle Corporation

17.1.10 Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

17.2 Additional Companies

17.2.1 Hero Lectro E-Cycles

17.2.2 Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

17.2.3 Electric Bike Company

17.2.4 Rad Power Bikes Llc

17.2.5 Vanmoof

17.2.6 BH Bikes

17.2.7 Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

17.2.8 Riese & MULler GmbH

17.2.9 Stormer

17.2.10 Cowboy

17.3 E-Bike Component Suppliers

17.3.1 Bosch

17.3.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

17.3.3 Panasonic Corporation

17.3.4 Bafang

17.3.5 Brose Fahrzeugteile

17.3.6 Shimano

17.3.7 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

17.3.8 Promovec A/S

17.3.9 BMZ GmbH

17.3.10 Wuxi Truckrun Motor Co.

17.3.11 Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

18 Appendix

