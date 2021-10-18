The Worldwide E-Bike Industry is Expected to Reach $79.7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II & III), Battery Type (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Component and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-bike market is projected to reach USD 79.7 billion by 2026 from USD 47.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1%.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for e-bikes during the forecast period. In this region, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are potential markets owing to the increasing e-bike sales in these countries.
The mountain e-bike is expected to account for a significant share of the e-bike market during the forecast period due to its robustness and high-performance design. Class I e-bike is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period as countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan allow only class-I e-bikes as they are without throttle assist and have a maximum speed of 25 Km/h.
Globally, the mountain/trekking e-bike segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
The demand for mountain/trekking e-bikes is growing rapidly as consumers increasingly show interest in trekking and recreational activities. There is a growing interest in performance-based adventurous sports, which, in turn, increase the demand for mountain/trekking e-bikes.
Sports and physical activities are becoming more adaptable through electric motors. In many countries, mountain e-bikes are not only used for mountain trekking but also for daily commutation. The main reason for the growing popularity of mountain e-bikes is their robustness.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market
Asia Pacific was the largest e-bike market in 2020, and China was the largest market in the region, with a share of ~97% share, by volume, of the Asia Pacific e-bike market. The e-bike market in Asia Pacific region has evolved over the years.
Japan was the first country to introduce e-bike. The region is home to major e-bike manufacturers and component suppliers, such as Giant Manufacturing, Merida, AIMA, Yadea Group, Panasonic, Shimano, and Yamaha Motor Company. City/Urban bikes are mostly used by working professionals and teenagers for daily commutation in the region.
In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.
