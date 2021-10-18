Global Voice Assistant Application Market (2021 to 2026) - Increase in Online Purchasing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Assistant Application Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Channel Integration (Websites, Mobile Applications), Application Area (Smart Banking, Connected Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst projects the voice assistant application market to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of the voice assistant application market include advancements in voice-based AI technologies, rising adoption of voice-enabled devices, increasing focus on customer engagement, and the emergence of low-code platforms for voice assistant applications.

By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

As the majority of companies require their customer service operations to be more automated, voice assistant applications offer greater levels of personalization in customer self-service and continuously increase the self-service utilization and work completion rate. Large enterprises focus on customer satisfaction and customer retention and hence, have the highest requirement of voice assistant applications for improved customer engagement. Premise-based managed services are often used by financial organizations to adhere to the security regulations for data while providing optimal service to their customers.

By deployment mode, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today. Voice assistants rely on a cloud-based architecture since data has to be sent back and forth to centralized data centers. There are several benefits offered by the cloud deployment mode, such as reduced operational and maintenance cost, simple deployments, and higher scalability. Due to increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, cloud deployment for voice assistant applications is expected to grow tremendously. The solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as many organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The voice assistant application market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. The voice assistant application market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to the rising digitalization and the increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies. Big technology vendors are partnering with local Asian vendors to expand their presence in APAC. Countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Australia have a high penetration in the voice assistant application market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers. APAC countries have enormous potential to grow further due to the fast adoption of technologies such as cloud and AI.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Voice Assistant Application Market

4.2 North American Market, 2021

4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, 2021

4.4 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Voice-Based AI Technologies

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Voice-Enabled Devices

5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Customer Engagement

5.2.1.4 Emergence of Low-Code Platforms for Voice-Assistant Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inability to Recognize Customer Intent and Respond Effectively

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Complete Accuracy in User's Voice Authentication

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for AI-Based Voice Assistant Applications Across Various Verticals

5.2.3.2 Increase in Online Purchasing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Effect of Implementing Voice Assistant Technologies in Various Application Areas

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case Study Analysis

5.3.2 Disruptive Technologies

5.3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.3.2.2 Deep Learning

5.3.2.3 Natural Language Processing

5.3.2.4 Automated Speech Recognition

5.3.2.5 Smart Displays

5.3.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.4 Ecosystem

5.3.5 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.3 Restraints and Challenges

5.4.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Voice Assistant Application Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Standalone

6.2.1.1 Demand for Enhanced Customer Experience to Drive the Adoption of Standalone Voice Assistant Solution

6.2.2 Integrated

6.2.2.1 Low Deployment Cost to Drive the Adoption of Integrated Voice Assistant Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Implementing Voice Assistant Solutions to Boost the Consulting Services

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 to Overcome the System-Related Issues Effectively, Voice Assistant Application Vendors to Offer Support And Maintenance Services in the Market

6.3.3 Implementation

6.3.3.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Voice Assistant Solutions to Boost the Implementation Services

7 Voice Assistant Application Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Bfsi and Healthcare Increasingly Opting for On-Premises Solutions to Adhere to Government Regulations

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Reduced Operational Maintenance Cost to Boost the Cloud Deployment Mode

8 Voice Assistant Application Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Flexible Pricing to Drive the Adoption of Voice Assistant Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Need for Streamlining Business Processes to Drive the Adoption of Voice Assistant Solutions in Large Enterprises

9 Voice Assistant Application Market, by Channel Integration

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Channel Integration: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Channel Integration: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Websites

9.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Web Applications by Workforce to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.3 Mobile Applications

9.3.1 Mobile Voice Assistant Applications to Improve User Experience as Well as Reduce Time to Find the Right Content

9.4 Social Media

9.4.1 Increase in the Usage of Social Media for Customer Engagement to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.5 Contact Centers

9.5.1 Voice Assistants Help in Handling Large Call Volumes and Providing Faster Customer Service

9.6 Smart Speakers

9.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Speakers to Lead to the Growth of the Voice Assistant Application Market

10 Voice Assistant Application Market, by Application Area

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Smart Retail and Ecommerce

10.2.1 Smart Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Smart Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Smart Banking

10.3.1 Smart Banking: Voice Assistant Application Market Drivers

10.3.2 Smart Banking: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Connected Healthcare

10.4.1 Connected Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Connected Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Smart Transportation

10.5.1 Smart Transportation: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Smart Transportation: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Smart Manufacturing

10.6.1 Smart Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.6.2 Smart Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Smart Learning

10.7.1 Smart Learning: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Smart Learning: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Others: Voice Assistant Application Market Drivers

10.8.2 Others: COVID-19 Impact

11 Voice Assistant Application Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Key Market Developments

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Deals

12.3.3 Others

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant Overview

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology and Definitions

12.7.1 Star

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Participant

12.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

12.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.10.1 Progressive Companies

12.10.2 Responsive Companies

12.10.3 Dynamic Companies

12.10.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Apple

13.1.2 Aws

13.1.3 Google

13.1.4 Microsoft

13.1.5 IBM

13.1.6 Cisco

13.1.7 Samsung

13.1.8 Oracle

13.1.9 Sap

13.1.10 Avaya

13.1.11 Baidu

13.1.12 Verint Systems

13.1.13 [24]7.AI

13.2 Start-Up/SME Players

13.2.1 Haptik

13.2.2 AIvo

13.2.3 Soundhound

13.2.4 Creative Virtual

13.2.5 Zaion

13.2.6 Mindsay

13.2.7 Verbio

13.2.8 Slang Labs

13.2.9 Kata.AI

13.2.10 Clinc

13.2.11 Rasa

13.2.12 Inbenta

13.2.13 Avaamo

14 Appendix

