North America Kids Scooter Market, Forecast to 2027 | Includes Profiles of Dorel Industries, Decathlon, Fuzion Scooter, Swifty Scooters, and Globber Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Kids Scooter Market By Product (3 Wheel and 2 Wheel), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Kids Scooter Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.39% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Kids' scooter helps in covering a short distance, however; it is often disregarded due to some safety concerns. As per the Nationwide Children's Hospital, kids' scooters caused 5.80 lakhs injuries between 2000 and 2002 in the U.S. According to the Accident Compensation Corporation, claims associated with kids' scooter injuries grew from 1,000 in 2008 to above 6,000 in 2012. Among these, loss of balance or control was responsible for 80% of injuries and the remaining 20% were caused by collisions. These factors is expected to restrict the further development of the kids' scooter market over the forecast period.



Governments across different nations are constructing separate lanes for bicycles and kids' scooters. In this way, the governments are encouraging the use of eco-friendly modes of transportation among the older as well as younger generations. One such eco-friendly mode is the kids' scooter which has gained immense popularity in recent years. Kids' scooter is an ideal option for kids to stay fit as well as travel short distances and simultaneously contributing to the green & clean environment. Hence, considering these benefits, numerous governments across the world are supporting the utilization of kids' scooters.



The USA market dominated the North America 2 Wheel Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,694.3 Thousand by 2027. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2027. Additionally, the Mexican market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.8% during 2021-2027.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into 3 Wheel and 2 Wheel. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Kids Scooter market. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Companies Profiled

Dorel Industries, Inc. (Pacific Cycle, Inc.)

Decathlon SA (Asociacion Familiale Mulliez) (Oxelo)

Fuzion Scooter

Swifty Scooters Ltd.

Globber

iScootbike Ltd.

Micro Scooters Ltd.

Radio Flyer, Inc.

Simba Toys GmbH & Co. KG (Smoby)

Razor USA LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sld2wr