The Miracle Project Premieres Dis/Ability Inclusive Musical Film “Journey to Namuh” Oct. 23

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The performers of The Miracle Project premiere their fully inclusive original musical film, Journey to Namuh, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills or by livestream, Saturday, October 23, 2021.



WHAT: World premiere of Journey to Namuh, a fully inclusive original musical production.

WHO: The Miracle Project’s performers on the autism spectrum, with other disabilities and their peers, including the star of Emmy-winning film Autism: The Musical, nonspeaking young adult Neal Katz. Hosted by Brigette Lundy-Paine, star of Netflix hit series Atypical, the event honors longtime Miracle Project supporters Jesse Tohl, Jeffrey Tohl, and Ellen Pressman. The neurodiverse cast and team are joined by Broadway’s LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Newsies, Chicago) and Josh Walden (Ragtime, A Chorus Line).

WHERE: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 or via livestream.

WHEN: October 23, 2021, at 6 p.m. PST red carpet reception, 7:30 p.m. PST award presentation followed by film premiere 8 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. cast and audience wrap party. This coincides with Disability Employment and Awareness Month observed in October each year.

Media Instructions: Interviews available with Elaine Hall, Founder, Artistic Director of The Miracle Project, co-producer, and co-director. Justin Anthony Long, co-producer, co-director, editor, and visual effects. All neurodiverse actors, with and without disabilities. Atypical stars Brigette Lundy-Paine, Domonique Brown, and Naomi Rubin. Contact Jess Block Nerren to RSVP or for press or parking pass information by at least 12 p.m. PST Oct. 23.

Attendee instructions: RSVP’s required and can be made online at www.themiracleproject.org/namuh . We ask that all guests show proof of full vaccination or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attending the event. Masks required.

The Miracle Project’s Company Class debunks myths or stereotypes about what is possible for people with unique abilities by collectively working together to produce, edit, act, choreograph and compose original songs from miles apart during the health crisis.

Celebrating the diversity and inclusion of students with all abilities and those on the autism spectrum, The Miracle Project empowers students to express themselves through collaborating on creative ideas, writing, music, dancing, and acting.

The film was inspired by the best-selling book Uniquely Human by autism expert Barry Prizant, Ph.D., and The Miracle Project’s Inclusion from Within methodology created by Elaine Hall. Journey to Namuh follows a group of neurodiverse young adults as they journey from a world that sees them as different to one that embraces their uniqueness and individuality.

Journey to Namuh is produced and directed by Elaine Hall and Justin Anthony Long with an original story by Hall and the Miracle Project Company. Screenplay and video editing by Long, and additional material by Domonique Brown, Michael John Carley, Susan Corwin, Hall, Neal Katz, Dylan Kiedman, JoJo Kiedman, and Naomi Rubin. Original songs by Jack Cline, Jack Zager, Noel Katz, Brown, Kiedman, Kiedman, Otto Lana, Hall, and Long. Musical Direction by Cline and songs produced and mixed by Noah Prizant, who also provides the film scoring. Choreography is by Josh Walden.

The neurodiverse cast of Journey to Namuh includes Anna Fox, Jack Zager, Domonique Brown, Neal Katz, JoJo Kiedman, Dylan Kiedman, Naomi Rubin, Hunter Trost, Luke Zimmerman, Andrea Kaye, Archer Isaacson, Susan Corwin, Nick Brode, David Isaacman, Elena Goldberg, Trevor Fraticelli, Natalie Webber, Tristen Bonacci Miller, Anna Polin, McKenna Flekman, Lily Zager, and LaVon Fisher-Wilson.

Proceeds of the event benefit the collaboration between The Miracle Project and GRoW @ The Wallis, the educational arm of The Wallis theater.

ABOUT THE MIRACLE PROJECT: The Miracle Project is a fully inclusive neurodiverse theater, film, social skills, and expressive arts program for individuals with autism and all abilities. Profiled in the two-time Emmy-winning HBO film, Autism: The Musical. Through shared creative experiences with peers, The Miracle Project encourages individuals with autism, other disabilities, and all abilities to develop social and job skills, enhance communication, increase self-awareness, and confidence, ease anxiety and find joy in the experience. https://themiracleproject.org/ .

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren - 909-706-8525 - doctorjess@feltenmedia.com