Global electric vehicle adhesives market size to accrue USD 4 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide electric vehicle adhesives market size was worth USD 0.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to multiply with a CAGR of a 44.7% over 2021-2027, reaching a valuation of USD 4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Taking the assessment further, the document segments the vertical into sub-markets, and individually assesses them to infer their contribution to the overall market expansion. It also recognizes key revenue generating prospects in the process.

Lastly, the research entails a detailed study of the competitive framework, unraveling the business profile, financials, and marketing strategies of the leading companies in the domain. It lists out the winning tactics adopted by the behemoths to improve revenue while cushioning market turbulence.

This growth can be ascribed to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, which is bolstered by government incentives, as well as the need for lightweight, crashworthiness, and safety of vehicles, all of which are driving higher adhesive usage.

For the unversed, electric vehicle adhesives are liquid adhesives that are applied between two surfaces to form a solid material that chemically or physically binds the two substrates together. In electric vehicles, liquid adhesives are utilized for several applications, including interiors, exteriors, and electric batteries.

Global electric vehicle adhesives industry is anticipated to observe new growth prospects as autonomous EVs gain popularity. According to Statista, the electric vehicle fleet is predicted to grow from 8.5 million units in 2020 to around 115 million units by 2030 globally. This is projected to boost demand for EV adhesives and their application in the manufacturing of electric automobiles.

Considering factors restraining the industry expansion, hefty upfront cost of electric vehicles is likely to hamper the remuneration scope of the industry over the study period.

Regional landscape outlook

Seasoned analysts cite that Asia Pacific currently holds sizeable revenue share in worldwide electric vehicle adhesives market and is slated to expand through 2027, owing to rapid industrialization in developing firms, surging demand for such adhesives in flourishing automotive sector, and rising production & sales of electric vehicles in the region.

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Interior

Exterior

Powertrain

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Acrylics

Silicones

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Electric Truck

Electric Bike

Electric Bus

Electric Car

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Substrate Gamut (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Metals

Composite

Plastic

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Form (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Film & Tape

Liquid

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Major Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

L&L Products

Lord Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Bostik S.A. (An Arkema Company)

Wacker Chemie AG

3M Company

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

