Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices - Global Market Analysis 2021-2026 with Profiles of Amgen, AbbVie, Bayer, Biogen, Roche, GSK, and More

According to the report, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 15.25% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The market is likely to grow exponentially during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rapidly increasing demand for drug delivery devices boosting the R&D field. Besides, the contribution by market players is continuously engaged in strategic alliances to acquire advanced technology for various applications.

Several biotechnological companies are exploring its technology to develop a drug delivery device for a kidney. Furthermore, the surging adoption of drug delivery devices in home-care settings shall further increase the accessibility of these devices for patients and drive the market exponentially in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made a relatively positive impact on the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market. Although, industries across the globe were severely affected. Yet, the healthcare and medical sectors experienced robust growth amidst the pandemic. With the accelerated spread of the virus, the need for Drug Delivery Devices has been propelling exponentially.

Still, the market had to face slight delays & limitations because of the imposition of lockdown & restrictions on logistics. However, the manufacturing of the devices is expanding robustly. Furthermore, with the gradual upliftment of lockdown and ease of norms, the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market shall increase its production & supply and experience rapid growth in the coming years.



Oral Inhalation to Attain the Largest Market Share

Based on the Inhalation, the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market includes a wide range of dosage forms like tablets, syrups, capsules, solutions & suspensions. This Oral Inhalation segment is more likely to attain the largest share in the forecast period and includes drug delivery products like films & tablets. Besides, the oral route is the most preferred route of administration in terms of ease of use, safety, cost, and drug stability.

Additionally, inhalation drug delivery systems are well-favored for pulmonary conditions, such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Furthermore, other factors like the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases & technological advancement of devices used for inhalation delivery shall also propel the segment with the largest share in the forecast period.



Home Care Settings to Dominate with the Fastest Growth

Amongst various end-users, the Home Care Settings segment dominated the Global Market with the fastest growth in the previous years and is likely to continue its dominance in the forecast period. It owes to prominent factors, such as the rapidly growing hospital-acquired infections, high cost, and longer wait times in hospitals.

All these elements are increasing the trend of self-administration and better care at home. Hence, based on these factors, the segment is likely to continue its dominance & propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Attain the Largest Market Share

The Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market is expanding exponentially throughout the world. Developed economies & favorable regulatory procedures are some of the prominent factors contributing toward the massive platform of opportunities for the market players. Out of all regions, Asia-Pacific is more likely to attain the largest share in the forecast period owing to rising economic growth.

Besides, a large patient pool in countries like China, Japan, and India is another aspect leading to the adoption of drug delivery devices by various end-users. Furthermore, in countries like Japan, numerous drug delivery devices are coming into usage for delivering particular types of drugs. Hence, the surging adoption of advanced drug delivery devices in Asia-Pacific shall fuel the overall market growth in the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size - By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market?

What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market?

Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Autoimmune Disorder Drug Delivery Devices Market study?

Companies Profiled

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

The Merck Group

Novartis International AG

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB Pharma SA

