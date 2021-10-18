|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 October 2021
|£46.76m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 October 2021
|£46.76m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,163,026
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 October 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|91.40p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|90.89p
|Ordinary share price
|77.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(14.94%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 15/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.