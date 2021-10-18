Global Industrial Augmented Reality Market, 2026 - Inclination of Retail Businesses & Their Customers Towards Digital Shopping due to COVID-19

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Augmented Reality Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 45% during 2021-2026, due to factors like the surging demand for reducing workflow complexity & enhancing work optimization entwined with the growing need for a technology to track, identify, and resolve technical issues. In addition to this, augmented reality is beneficial in assembling, retrofitting, repairing production lines and manufacturing processes.

Cost-effective Benefits of AR Likely to Boost Market Growth

Augmented reality offers a cost-effective solution for skill development, as it eliminates the need for a physical environment by imitating real scenarios with the help of technology. For example, utilization of actual aircraft for training pilots is a costlier process. Hence, the use of augmented reality can help reduce the cost of training by providing virtual scenarios. Thus, the demand for augmented reality in industries is significantly increasing with time.

Impact of COVID-19

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the overall global economy due to the social distancing norms, travel restrictions, and fewer on-site staff. However, advanced technologies like augmented reality can offer assistance during crises and help businesses maintain their continuity and overcome losses. Further, during the pandemic, a gradual inclination of retail businesses & their customers toward digital shopping has also accelerated the growth of the Industrial Augmented Reality Market across the world.



Heads-Up Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Display, the market bifurcates into Heads-Up Display and Heads-Down Display. The Head-Up Display captured a significant share in the Global Industrial Augmented Reality Market in the previous few years and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment growth attributes to the rapidly growing automotive industry and surging innovations in driving assistance systems.



The incorporation of augmented reality in automobiles offers features like displaying warning signals, speed, and turning indicators on the windshield. Thus, it helps enhance driver's safety and reduces road hazards, thereby fueling the segment growth.



Manufacturing Segment Dominated the Market

Within the End-user segment, the Global Industrial Augmented Reality Market classifies into E-Commerce & Retail, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy, Education, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Construction Industry, Agriculture, and Gaming & Entertainment sectors.

Among these, the Industrial Manufacturing sector held the largest market share in the previous few years. Augmented reality in the industrial manufacturing sector ensures efficient operational workflow and quick identification of glitches, thereby helps reduce the process downtime subsequently.



North America Attained the Highest Market Share

Geographically, North America acquired the largest share in the Global Industrial Augmented Reality Market in the past few years. The United States accounted for the largest share in the regional market owing to the high adoption and deployment rate of advanced technologies in the country. In addition to this, the abundant availability of leading industrial players in the region is another crucial factor driving the growth of the Industrial Augmented Reality Market in the North American region.



