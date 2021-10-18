SunHydrogen Extends Partnership with Schmid Group of Germany and Gives Progress Update

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Young, as follows.



As announced in a previous communication, I recently visited our development partner, Schmid Group, at their headquarters and development labs in Freudenstadt, Germany. While we have contracted with Schmid to achieve multiple goals, the primary goal of the partnership is to bring our nanoparticle hydrogen generation technology from lab scale to full commercial scale. Once scaled, our nanoparticle technology can be inserted into hydrogen housing panels to produce hydrogen for use in fuel cells and various other applications including industrial, residential and commercial settings. Currently, two of our scientists from the University of Iowa research team, Blake Bryson and Shiljashree Vijay, are also in Germany working side by side with the Schmid team.

Firstly, I would like to say that I was very impressed with Schmid’s personnel and facilities, and it was a pleasure to see the team at work in person. Not only does Schmid have a well-established history in advancing renewable hydrogen, but they have also proven to be innovative in printed circuit boards, solar PV, and the etching of glass for leading cell phone manufacturers. Most recently, they have worked to develop nano silicon materials that will replace graphite, giving lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles longer range and faster charging times.

At SunHydrogen, our process consists of growing nanoparticles, each with an anode and a cathode, that can individually split a water molecule into oxygen and hydrogen using just the Sun’s energy. These particles are grown on electronic substrates, and there are more than one billion nanoparticles per square centimeter of substrate. To achieve efficient hydrogen production, we stack different semiconductor nanoparticles on top of each other and cap them with hydrogen and oxygen production catalysts. As we scale in size from lab scale to commercial scale, maintaining a very high current density (flow of electric current over a cross-section) is both challenging and essential.

We chose to partner with Schmid because they demonstrated themselves to be capable in three important aspects of our development: The scale-up of our nanoparticle substrates to commercial size; the design and manufacturing of our housing units; and the design of manufacturing equipment to ensure the entire process is economic from start to finish.

Secondly, I would like to say that while we have overcome many hurdles in the initial months of our contract with Schmid, the scale-up of any nanoparticle process in an aqueous environment is extremely challenging and difficult. I am pleased to say, however, that the Schmid team is very dedicated to helping us reach commercialization, evidenced by the fact that they granted us a no-cost contract extension that will again be reevaluated at the end of 2021.

Achieving our final goal of commercialization will take many vendors and partners, which is why we have also contracted with InRedox of Colorado to help with anodization, a quintessential process to grow multi-junction nanoparticles onto solid substrates; the University of Michigan to help increase our catalysts’ efficiency; and most recently MSC Co. LTD, a Korean company, to assist with our electroplating process.

Pulling the entire process together will take time, and while our team has set very aggressive timeline goals, there may be setbacks along the way given the breakthrough nature of our technology. While our process is challenging, it brings a myriad of advantages and rises above the conventional electrolyzer solutions we see on the market today. Our solution does not require electrical energy from an external source, and by utilizing the Sun alone to generate hydrogen, we expect to cut costs greatly and eliminate the need for expensive power electronics like AC-DC rectifiers or wirings.

It is for all these reasons and more that we are committed to bringing our vision to fruition. Please know though that we have a dedicated and growing team, very reputable partners, and sufficient capital to see the process through to success.

Thank you very much for your continued support. We look forward to ongoing communication with our shareholders and supporters as we continue making progress toward commercialization.

Sincerely,

Tim Young

CEO

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

About SCHMID Group

SCHMID Group is a technology group based in Freudenstadt, Black Forest/Germany. Founded in 1864, the group of companies employs more than 700 staff worldwide with its own technology centers and manufacturing sites in Germany, China and the USA in addition to several sales and service locations worldwide. The group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for multiple industries including Electronics, Renewables and Energy Storage. SCHMID Group today represents one of the leading high technology equipment suppliers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.schmid-group.com/en/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; the impact of public health epidemics on local and global economies and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Press Contact:

info@sunhydrogen.com

Attachment