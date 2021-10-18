TopBuild Completes Acquisition of Distribution International

Provides significant entry into ~$5 billion mechanical insulation market

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products, has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Distribution International (“DI”) from Advent International, in an all cash transaction valued at $1.0 billion.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, stated, “We welcome the DI team to TopBuild and are excited to now be the leader in the $5 billion mechanical insulation market, a highly attractive and complementary new growth platform. Our leadership teams have been working together to ensure a smooth transition as we begin to integrate DI into TopBuild’s systems and supply chain. We are confident this combination will benefit all of our stakeholders.”

On a June 30, 2021 pro forma basis, the combined company had trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.93 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $647 million, inclusive of expected run rate synergies of $35 million to $40 million. The Company funded this transaction through a previously announced 4.125% $500.0 million Senior Notes offering and a $300.0 million term loan as well as with cash on hand. As of June 30, 2021, on a pro forma basis, the Company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA implies a multiple of 2.5 times pre-synergies. (see attached reconciliation table)

Buck noted, “The transaction is expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the first full year after close. This compelling acquisition supports our profitable growth strategy and is another important step for TopBuild as a leader in supplying energy saving insulation solutions.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor to TopBuild and Jones Day acted as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to Advent and DI.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry. We provide insulation solutions and building material installation services through TruTeam which has approximately 235 branches. We distribute building insulation and building product materials for the residential and commercial end-markets through Service Partners and mechanical insulation and other specialty products for the commercial and industrial end-markets through Distribution International. Our specialty distribution network encompasses 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

