First Patients Treated in Southern Europe with Stereotaxis Genesis Robotic Technology

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced installation of its Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system at Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco, a leading center of research and training for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.



Electrophysiologists at Princess Grace Hospital have been among the pioneers of robotic cardiac ablation in Europe, becoming early adopters of Stereotaxis technology in 2006. Since then, more than 1,000 patients in Monaco have benefited from the precision and safety of Robotic Magnetic Navigation. Dr. Gabriel Latcu, head of electrophysiology and deputy head of cardiology services at Princess Grace Hospital, has successfully treated the first patients with the new Genesis Robot, the first procedures performed with the technology in Southern Europe.

“Robotic Magnetic Navigation has been a central technology in enabling us to successfully treat and research complex arrhythmias,” says Dr. Latcu. “With the latest advances in RMN technology, we expect the Genesis system to further enhance our capability to pioneer better care for patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders.”

“We are proud leaders of education and innovative treatments of arrhythmias,” says Prof. Atul Pathak, chief of cardiology at Princess Grace Hospital. “Stereotaxis has been a strong, long-term partner in our efforts to provide the highest quality treatments, to expand medical knowledge, and to train the next generation of electrophysiologists.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, certain arrhythmias can significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We look forward to continuing to support Princess Grace Hospital’s mission to advance the future of electrophysiology and appreciate their partnership in establishing the Genesis robotic system as a central technology for the future of the field,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis.

