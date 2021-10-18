ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces KOL Event Series to Discuss Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Landscape and ASLAN004

- Management to host the first in a series of KOL webinars beginning Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:00am ET

- First patient in global, 300-patient Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 on track for enrolment in 4Q 2021



MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced it will host the first in a series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events on the emerging atopic dermatitis treatment landscape, and a review of the recently announced, positive topline data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 8-week, multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). ASLAN004 is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor that has the potential for a differentiated profile in terms of convenience, safety and efficacy.

Dr Jonathan Silverberg, MD PhD MPH, will be the first to speak at the series on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:00am ET. ASLAN’s A4 Series: Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004 will feature additional thought leaders in the subsequent months to discuss the evolving atopic dermatitis landscape.



About the featured KOL



Jonathan Silverberg, MD PhD MPH is an Associate Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC where he is the Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis.

Dr Silverberg is an inflammatory skin disease expert, with interests in atopic and contact dermatitis. He has extensive experience in the advanced management of atopic dermatitis, hand eczema, chronic itch, psoriasis, hidradenitis, and other chronic inflammatory skin disorders. He is also a national expert in allergy patch testing, phototesting and photo patchtesting.

Dr Silverberg completed his undergraduate and medical school training as part of the highly selective dual BA/MD program at State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, in Brooklyn, as well as his doctorate in neuroimmunology and Master of Public Health degree. He completed his residency training in dermatology at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center and Beth Israel Medical Centers in New York, NY and served as Chief Resident during his final year.

Dr Silverberg’s research interests include drug development, clinical trial design, biomarkers, dermato-epidemiology, health services research, patient-reported outcomes, comorbidities and burden of itch and inflammatory skin disease and evidence-based dermatology. His publications include more than 600 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and book chapters. He is also the author of the Clinical Management of Atopic Dermatitis handbook (2018).

Dr Silverberg has been a local, national and/or international principal investigator for numerous clinical trials for novel treatments in atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory disorders. He has been recognized with several honors, including the Young Leadership Award from the American Dermatological Association in 2017, Teacher of the Year Award in the department of dermatology in 2015, Outstanding Teacher’s Award from the Feinberg School of Medicine in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and the inaugural Rajka Award from the International Society for Atopic Dermatitis in 2014. He is an associate editor for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, British Journal of Dermatology and Current Dermatology Reports. Dr Silverberg is a member of the International Eczema Council, and North American Contact Dermatitis Group - the American Society of Contact Dermatitis. Dr Silverberg is also the chair of the annual Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis global multidisciplinary conference.

Summary of recently announced key study results on ASLAN004



Data released last month from a Phase 1b MAD trial demonstrated that the key primary and secondary endpoints were met and conclusively established proof of concept, supporting the potential of ASLAN004 as a differentiated, novel treatment for AD.



In the ITT population, ASLAN004 achieved a statistically significant improvement (p<0.0251) versus placebo in the primary efficacy endpoint of percent change from baseline in Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) and showed a greater improvement over placebo in the key efficacy endpoints. ASLAN004 also showed significant improvements (p<0.051) in other key efficacy endpoints: EASI-50, EASI-75, peak pruritus and the Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM). Importantly, ASLAN004 was shown to be well-tolerated across all doses with no cases of conjunctivitis in the expansion cohort.



ASLAN is on track to enroll the first patient in its global, 300-patient Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of AD in 4Q 2021.

How to join



To access the live event, click here or go to the “Events and Presentations” section in ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.aslanpharma.com/. A replay will be archived for 3 months immediately after the event.



Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6206 7350

Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information, please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.



About ASLAN004

ASLAN004 is a novel, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), a component of the Type 2 receptor. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, ASLAN004 prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13), the key drivers of inflammation, central to triggering symptoms of allergy in atopic dermatitis, such as redness and itching of the skin, and in other atopic disease. We believe that this unique action of blocking the IL-13 receptor rather than the IL-4 receptor has the potential for improved efficacy, safety and dose regimen. ASLAN004 is the only IL-13Rα1 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of AD.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialize ASLAN004; the safety and efficacy of ASLAN004, including its potential to be best-in-class; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrolment and clinical trial results for ASLAN004; and the potential for ASLAN004 as a first-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2021. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “view,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement.