Hexagon Purus to join the ZeroCoaster project study, collaborating with leading partners to explore and develop the hydrogen value chain for maritime applications

Hexagon Purus joins the work package Zero Emission Compressed Hydrogen (ZECH) which is part of the ZeroCoaster project study coordinated by Vard, a major global ship design and shipbuilding company. This study aims to research, evaluate and present zero emission ship design solutions using alternative fuel systems.

The ZeroCoaster represents coastal bulk cargo operations in Norway. Systems and component solutions revealed in the project are applicable for scaling and reconfiguring for other maritime applications.

The project study is funded by The Research Council of Norway. One of the main objectives is to evaluate and challenge bunkering technologies and logistics operations, with a focus on safety, cost, and capacity. Hexagon Purus will contribute with its knowledge and expertise in storage and distribution of compressed hydrogen gas using Type 4 composite cylinder technology.

Sharing knowledge to accelerate zero emission maritime solutions

Norway has set a target to reduce emissions with 50 % by 2030, and there is a growing national demand for zero emission vessels along the Norwegian coast. If Norway's target for cutting emissions by 2030 is to be implemented, 700 low-emission and approximately 400 zero-emission ships will be required, of these; 450 bulk and cargo ships.

This project aims to research and propose a cost competitive hydrogen value chain that can support and accelerate the transition to zero emission shipping solutions.

“We see wide benefits of working with Vard and the project partners. We have the technology needed to store and distribute compressed hydrogen in a large scale and look forward to sharing our expertise, says Håvard Stave, Technical Sales Manager Maritime, Hexagon Purus. “It is an excellent opportunity for us to learn from each other, while driving the transition to zero emission maritime applications”.

The project will be conducted using an already developed concept design platform of the ZeroCoaster cargo ship prepared by Vard. By using simulation-driven-ship-design, the project will develop economic and technical key performance indicators for the use of alternative fuels on ships.

The project is scheduled for completion by end of 2021.

Facts about ZeroCoaster:

Through the pilot project within Green Shipping Program, a concept design has already been developed, with focus on flexibility and modularity. This is achieved with a scalable hull and modular power generation. This concept design will now be added to a production-ready design, with the necessary drawings and specifications, and will cover ship sizes of 2000 to 8000 deadweight tonnage. It is precisely within these segments that the need for fleet renewal is greatest.

Type: General Cargo ship

Load capacity : 4,000 – 5,500 dwt

Load: Most bulk and volume loads, incl. IMO 5.1 &4.2

Length and Width: L 99m, B 15m

Speed: 8-12 knots

Area of operation: The Nordic region and Europe

Range: 600 – 2000 nm

Propulsion system: fully electric

Energy system: Modularized and ready for battery, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol & LNG

Overall list of project participants:

Vard

DNV

Trosvik Maritime

SINTEF Ocean

ABB

HK Shipping

Flowchange

Statkraft

Hexagon Purus

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com.





