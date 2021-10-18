NFI receives order for six zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ transit buses from California’s Culver CityBus

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received an order from the Culver City Transportation Department (“Culver CityBus”) for six zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™40-foot transit buses.



Culver CityBus provides public transit in Culver City, California, delivering over 5 million annual passenger trips. The order evolves its fleet toward zero-emission propulsion and pursues fulfillment of the California Air Resources Board’s (“CARB”) Innovative Clean Transit (“ICT”) regulation, which mandates transition to 100% zero-emission bus (“ZEB”) fleets by 2040.

“NFI’s leadership of zero-emission vehicles in North America is unrivalled. With this order from Culver CityBus, we continue expanding our EV presence in California,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Since 1998, NFI has delivered nearly 100 buses to Culver CityBus. With these new electric buses, the agency immediately reduces greenhouse gas emissions while experiencing 13% longer range and up to 90% better energy recovery.”

“We are thankful to partners like New Flyer who have continuously supported our efforts to do our share for clean air. Culver CityBus is excited to lead the evolution to electricity as a clean renewable fuel source. With these new additions to our fleet, we continue our journey to an even cleaner future, with electric buses,” said Rolando Cruz, Culver City Chief Transportation Officer. “With this next evolution to cleaner, quieter zero-emission buses, Culver CityBus is affirming its commitment to fully electrifying our fleet by 2028 – our 100th anniversary – beginning the next 100 years with a renewed commitment to sustainability.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric buses provide up to 525kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge, and over a 12-year lifespan, can deliver up to $125,000 in maintenance and $400,000 in fuel savings. For more information, visit newflyer.com/ng.

“Culver CityBus is a long-time influencer in sustainable mobility: it was the first agency to adopt low-emission, compressed natural gas buses in Los Angeles County,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “Just as we scaled CNG propulsion as a safe and efficient option in Culver City and across North America, so too will we support the agency’s increased deployment of advanced battery-electric buses.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07362f98-7a03-4d2c-bfe8-615efd8c9701