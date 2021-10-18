NY Regional Closed Median Home Price for September 1.9% Lower Than in August

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For September 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $575,000, representing a 1.9% decrease from $586,000, reported the prior month.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties that make up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Whereas Sullivan (12.2%) and Queens (7.7%) counties had month-over-month gains in closed median sale price, Nassau (-0.8%), Suffolk (-0.9%), Rockland (-1.9%), Bronx (-4.9%), Orange (-5.2%), Westchester (-5.8%), and Putnam (-9.8%) counties reported month-over-month decreases.

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey® MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,400 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Tricia Chirco, SVP Marketing & Communication

631 670-0710 Ext. 405

TChirco@onekeymls.com

Related Images











Image 1: Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS





Table reporting the residential closed median sale prices and percent change for 9 counties in the OneKey MLS New York Regional coverage area for September 2021 and August 2021

















Image 2: OneKey MLS





OneKey® MLS Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment