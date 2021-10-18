Kura Oncology Appoints Teresa Bair as Chief Legal Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Teresa Bair as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Bair joins Kura with more than 25 years of combined in-house and law firm experience, most recently as General Counsel at Athenex.



“On behalf of our board and senior leadership team, we want to extend a warm welcome to Teresa,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “She brings a breadth of expertise across a range of legal and business activities, and her experience with drug development ranging from discovery to approval will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of small molecule oncology drug candidates in areas of high unmet need.”

Ms. Bair joins Kura from Athenex, where she served most recently as General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Administration. She played a key role in leading the organization through its evolution from a private, preclinical-stage company to a global, publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, directly contributing to multiple NDA filings and an FDA approval. Previously, she was a partner at Harris Beach PLLC, advising business clients, including Fortune 500 companies, across diverse industries on commercial litigation matters. Ms. Bair serves on the Boards of Directors of BirchBioMed Inc., the University at Buffalo Law Alumni Association and the Western New York Women’s Foundation. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the University at Buffalo Foundation as well as the Advisory Boards of Varia Ventures and the Buffalo Institute for Genomics & Data Analytics. She earned her J.D. from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law and her B.S. in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

“I am excited to join Kura, a company well positioned to be a leader in the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancers,” said Ms. Bair. “I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to help execute its strategy, achieve its milestones and drive the next phase of growth.”

