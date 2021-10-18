NHSX approves Synopsis Blueprint as example of digital pre-operative best practice for national FutureNHS platform

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce that the NHSX Blueprint recording of Synopsis, award-winning project with Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has been approved at the national level and uploaded to the FutureNHS platform as an example of best practices in NHS digital transformation. The NHSX Blueprint, titled “Launching a digital pre-operative pathway to improve efficiency and maximize theatre usage at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust” is now available on the FutureNHS platform.



Synopsis was approached by NHSX to write and submit the Blueprint for consideration after a series of award wins in 2020 demonstrated the successful application of the Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ digital pre-operative health questionnaires at trusts across the UK. Working closely with NHSX and Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust and following stringent guidelines for the creation of the one-page, best practice document, the Blueprint was reviewed and amended over several months before being submitted for final review at national level and approval for the FutureNHS platform.

Outlining the challenge, solution, costs and resources, and benefits, the NHSX Blueprint details how approximately 11,000 operative patients a year at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust can now complete their pre-operative assessment questionnaire at home or on the move using a digital form. After deploying Synopsis across the Trust, hospital activity time for a pre-op assessment activity time has reduced by 21%, increasing to 52% for patients using Synopsis Home—therefore avoiding unnecessary hospital stays.

“We rapidly rolled out Synopsis iQ and Synopsis Home early in the pandemic which was successful despite severe pressure due to changes in pre-op activity and staff redeployment. We were the first Trust to go live with Synopsis Home which was challenging but also enabled us to make changes and smooth teething problems as an early adopter,” said Rachel Foley, Clinical Benefits and Change Lead, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

This approval is a ratification of the market fit of the Synopsis product suite, illustrative of the significant value derived by health systems through its implementation and use,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The Blueprint is an impartial record of application success and provides a compelling-use case for other hospitals in the UK and around the world to apply to digital transformation efforts. We look forward to the ongoing success of the Synopsis platform as we continue to support our clients on a global basis.”

ABOUT BLUEPRINTS: The NHSX Blueprinting platform now has over 2,300 users and includes more than 170 full Blueprints and 2,830 artefacts, it also contains all the tools and templates needed for hospitals to submit Blueprints for NHSX approval. The NHSX Blueprint is a national record of digital transformation projects which documents best practices for other Trusts to follow, helping all Trusts in England to avoid pitfalls and deliver digital transformation projects at pace.

ABOUT NHSX: Established in 2019, NHSX is created as a joint unit of NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care, Supporting local NHS and care to organizations. The NHSX mandate is to connect health and social care systems through technology, as a means to transform the way patient care is delivered at home, in the community and in hospital. The organization uses experts in technology, digital, data and cyber security to deliver on the Health Secretary’s tech vision and the Long Term Plan for the NHS.

NHSX sets the national policy to deliver necessary change and overall strategy for digital transformation. NHSX commissions NHS Digital to deliver core central products like existing APIs, the Spine, and the National Record Locator Service. NHSX reports directly to the Secretary of State and the Chief Executive of NHS England and NHS Improvement.

ABOUT WORCESTERSHIRE ACUTE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST: Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust serves a population of 580,000 people in Worcestershire and further afield with hospital-based services. Across three hospital sites, the Trust conducts pre-operative assessments for around 11,000 patients per year.

ABOUT VITALHUB: Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com