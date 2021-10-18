ParcelPal Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP (“DMCL”) to BF Borgers CPA, PC (“BF Borgers”) as its independent registered public accounting firm. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of BF Borgers as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, effective October 14, 2021.



In connection with the change of auditor, the Company provides that: (a) there were no disagreements between the Company and the former auditors on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to the satisfaction of the former accountant, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report; (b) no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instruments 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and DMCL, and (c) there were no reservations in DMCL’s audit reports for any financial period during which DMCL was the Company’s auditor, except as it relates to its going concern opinion related matters.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “The reason for this change in auditor was primarily driven by the Company’s rapid and significant operating growth, and plans to continue on this pathway, which will in the near term and future exceed the size of work that our prior auditor typically manages. BF Borgers is a leading audit firm in the small public company audit market, having engaged many new public company clients in the past few years. I look forward to working with BF Borgers for many years to come.”

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed or on time due to, among other things, failure to agree to the terms set forth in the definitive documentation, withdrawal at any time by the target company, failure to receive, be satisfied with or complete delivery of satisfactory due diligence documents and information, failure to receive the approval of the CSE, if and as needed, and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the logistics industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance of the transaction, and potential challenges related to expansion into a new country, or with the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal and its acquisition target(s). There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. The risk of the discontinuation of business by third party customers of the acquired business(es) cannot be guaranteed, and is a business risk that is, in large measure, out of the control of the Company. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.