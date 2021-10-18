Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook Report 2021: Competitive Nature of the IVD Industry has Unfolded Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The competitive nature of the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry has unfolded through the COVID-19 pandemic, as it continued to serve the healthcare domain and successfully reach a revenue of $85.91 billion in 2020.

The change in reimbursement for diagnostic testing, pressure from PAMA, regulatory trends in Europe, demand for large-scale testing, shift to precision diagnostics, emerging companies, and evolving business models demand assessing portfolio, evaluating competitor strategies, and exploring opportunities for business growth.

Clinical chemistry and immunoassays dominate the revenue share; molecular diagnostics and point-of-care-testing continue to grow at the highest rates; and tissue diagnostics and hemostasis will experience moderate growth followed by rest of the technology segments.

The top-10 companies serving the IVD industry together accounted for 65.2% of the global revenue in 2020, while the top-20 companies together made up 78.8% of the global proceeds. The NA region, primarily with contributions from the US, leads the market, maintaining its stronghold on the IVD industry.

APAC, primarily driven by Japan, China, and India, along with the other growing economies will experience the highest growth rate, while Europe will continue to grow at a slower pace.

Overall, this research service offers insightful analysis in the form of overall forecast, region, and technology segment wise analysis, benchmarking of top participants, and key growth opportunities that will shape the industry.

Growth Opportunity Universe

POCT Instruments for Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Services to Address Personalized Genetic Diagnostics

Digital Pathology with Artificial Intelligence Driving the Path to Precision Oncology

Smart Labs and Total Laboratory Automation for Shorter Testing Turnaround Time

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Scope of Analysis

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Based on Workflow

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation Based on Technologies

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Definition Technology Segments

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation Based on Region

Key Competitors for In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Key Growth Metrics for In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth Outlook Summary

Decentralized Testing to Drive Growth - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Growth Drivers for In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Growth Restraints for In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Forecast Assumptions - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast by Workflow - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast by Technology - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Workflow Segments - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Selective Technology Segments - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Competitive Environment - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Share - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Revenue Share Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Competitor Matrix - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Competitor Segment Ranking - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Recent Notable Activities - In Vitro Diagnostics Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay

Key Growth Metrics for Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay

Revenue Forecast - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay

Forecast Analysis - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Molecular Diagnostics

Key Growth Metrics for Molecular Diagnostics

Revenue Forecast - Molecular Diagnostics

Forecast Analysis - Molecular Diagnostics

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tissue Diagnostics

Key Growth Metrics for Tissue Diagnostics

Revenue Forecast - Tissue Diagnostics

Forecast Analysis - Tissue Diagnostics

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Point-of-Care-Testing

Key Growth Metrics for Point-of-Care-Testing

Revenue Forecast - Point-of-Care-Testing

Forecast Analysis - Point-of-Care-Testing

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market: North America

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Europe

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Asia-Pacific (APAC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvgyiz