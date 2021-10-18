Cowen Names William Prager Head of ETF Trading

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that William Prager has joined the Company as Managing Director and Head of ETF Trading. In this role he will oversee the continued growth of Cowen’s ETF trading capabilities and platform. Mr. Prager will be based in New York and report to Kyle Solomon, Managing Director and U.S. Head of Alternative Equity Strategies and Drew Forman, Managing Director and Head of Derivatives.



“We are thrilled to have William joining our ETF team. As an industry veteran, he has a deep knowledge of the ETF space with a career spanning more than two decades. William has demonstrated a proven ability to build extensive relationships at some of the largest hedge funds and asset managers,” said Dan Charney, Managing Director and Co-President of Cowen. “We are focused on launching and developing strategies in markets where clients have asked for our help and his addition will improve our ability to trade and support this pivotal asset class on behalf of clients.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the team here at Cowen and build on the work they have done to strengthen this critical part of their business. Leveraging the power of Cowen’s platform and preexisting trading relationships will differentiate our team’s offerings and allow us to help our clients generate alpha,” said Mr. Prager commenting on his new role.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Prager spent 13 years at Barclays Capital where he was Managing Director and Head of ETF Trading. Prior to his time at Barclays, he spent six years at Lehman Brothers where he was a Director. He received a B.A. in history from Princeton University.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management division builds on Cowen’s core insights by developing differentiated, actively managed investment strategies that seek to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, NYSE AND SIPC

MEDIA CONTACT

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

dg@gagnierfc.com

646 569 5897