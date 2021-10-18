Global Fuel Cells Market to Reach US$20.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379572/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising focus on alternative energy sources, efforts to de-carbonize energy usage, adoption of hydrogen in transportation and government regulations. Strong support extended by governments the world over, increased R&D funding for fuel cell research projects, reformation in emission legislations, and ensuing boost given to high profile fuel cell projects, are all factors driving growth in the industry. The technology is garnering attention owing to rising awareness regarding various advantages of these cells, private/public partnerships, and low environmental impact. Various governments are developing policies and frameworks and offering funding to support R&D in this direction. Fuel cells have enormous potential for power generation purposes, in large-scale power projects, combined heat and generation (CHP) programs and in distributed power systems, since several developing countries face energy shortages and deficient grid-based systems. Unlike conventional batteries, fuel cells can continuously generate power provided the source fuel supply is available, thus making them suitable for varied applications. Rising demand for portable devices constitutes another major driver of growth in the fuel calls market. Given the higher energy density of fuel cells compared to batteries, these are emerging as ideal alternatives for use in portable electronic devices.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fuel Cells estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period. Proton Exchange Membrane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR to reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphoric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.3% share of the global Fuel Cells market. Based on their lightweight nature and ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions, proton exchange membrane fuel cells are commonly used in transportation applications. Some of the other major applications of these cells include portable and stationary or distributed electricity generation. The segment growth is anticipated to be bolstered by increasing requirement of large-scale multi-megawatt power generation units to serve off-grid and remote areas.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026



The Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 17.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In North America, market growth benefits from the rising acceptance of EVs, technological advances, favorable regulations, federal government investments, presence of major players and public/private partnerships. Growth in Asia-Pacific is supported by the escalating need to reduce energy consumption in various end-use sectors, rising demand for clean energy solutions, and persistent increase in investments and technology advancements associated with fuel cell technology. In Japan, growing concerns over supply security associated with petroleum fuels is driving a shift towards clean energy technologies, thus fueling growth in the fuel cells market. The market is also being bolstered by the availability of capital subsidies for local manufacturers of fuel cells.



Molten Carbonate Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026



In the global Molten Carbonate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$642.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$300.9 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 151 Featured)



AFC Energy Plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

ITM Power Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Plug Power Inc.

Proton OnSite

SFC Energy AG

Siemens Industry, Inc.

Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

UltraCell LLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Fuel Cell Shipments Exhibit a Deceleration amid the Pandemic

Fuel Cells Gain Prominence to Meet Additional Energy Requirements

SOFCs: Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply amid COVID-19

Intriguing Applications of SOFCs in Post-COVID-19 Scenario

Post-COVID-19 Developments Make Fuel Cells a More Dynamic Industry

Fuel Cells: An Introduction

Classification of Fuel Cells

Major Applications of Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly

Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels

Fuel Cells Market: Prospects and Outlook

Major Market Drivers & Restraints

Government Subsidies to Promote Fuel Cell Technology

Increasing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles

Strong Focus on Alternative Energy Sources

Potential for Use in Distributed Generation Applications

Increasing Popularity of Hydrogen Fuel

Stationary & PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Cell Vehicles to Post

Solid Growth

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market

Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market

Clean Energy Focus Drives Use of Fuel Cells in Transportation

Sector

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption

of Fuel Cells-based Applications

Developing Economies Emerge as Promising Regions for Fuel Cell

Adoption

Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Cost Structure of Fuel Cell: Breakdown (%) of Cost

by Key Components

Competitive Landscape

A Fairly Competitive Market

EXHIBIT 3: Revenues of Select Publicly Traded Fuel Cell

Companies for 2018 and 2019 (In $ Million)

Participants Focus on Product Innovation and Expansion to Gain

Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Startups Enter the Fray

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in

Fuel Cells

Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes

Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel

Technology of the Future

PEM Fuel Cells in Automobiles

Strong Investments to Promote Growth

Automakers Eye on Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Boost Gains in Post-

Pandemic Era

EXHIBIT 4: Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model

for 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Hydrogen Fuel cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During

the Period 2014-2018

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

EXHIBIT 6: FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the

Years 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by

Sector for 2019

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of

FCVs

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling

Stations by Region (As of 2019)

EXHIBIT 9: Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen

Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End)

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel cells

Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)

Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells

Increases

Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes: An Opportunity to Tap

Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles

Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams: Tremendous Potential for

Fuel Cell Industry

Material Handling: A Successful Application of Fuel Cells

EXHIBIT 10: Global Material Handling Equipment Revenues

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2016-2024

EXHIBIT 11: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Marine Sector: A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells

Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for

Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market

Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for

the Market

A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military

Applications

Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur

Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells

EXHIBIT 12: Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018- 2024

Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the

Power Sector

Rising Investments in Distributed Renewable Energy Generation

Enhances Prospects for Fuel Cells

EXHIBIT 13: Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million

tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018

EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

EXHIBIT 15: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity

(in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

EXHIBIT 16: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Demand Response: An Expanding Application for Fuel Cells

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and

Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion

EXHIBIT 17: Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Stationary Fuel Cells Market: An Overview

Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for

Backup Power

Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary

Applications

Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells

Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention

MFCs Technology: Promising Source of Alternative Power

Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices

Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries

Key Applications of SOFCs

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market -

A Review of Select Developments

Researchers Develop Proton-Driven Fuel Cell Technology for

Powering Space Shuttles

Boeing?s Insitu Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion System

for UAVs

Ballard Power Systems Joins Hand with W. L. Gore for Advancing

Fuel Cell Technology

A WSU Research Team Uses Molybdenum Doped Nickle Catalyst for

Making SOFCs more Efficient

Innovative Fuel Cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel

Utilization in DCFCs

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel

Cells’ Life

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen

for Fuel Cell Cars

Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC

Performance

Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell

Applications

Raw Material: A Review

Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries

Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization



