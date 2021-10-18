North American Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 - Changing Workforce and Demanding Customers Help Power New Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over 2020-2026. Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers expand into new industries continue making strategic acquisitions, and implement new technologies.

North American businesses rank mobile field service automation as one of their top areas of enterprise digital solution investment. Each year, the publishing team examines this particular solution category in the context of the North American market.

For the purposes of this 2021 study, mobile field service management (FSM) applications are defined as software solutions that leverage multiple technologies via the field technician's mobile device to locate, manage, automate, and/or optimize the field-based service workers and their tasks.

The range of FSM capabilities continues to expand, and includes features such as GPS tracking, digital forms, work order management, wireless timecards, mobile payments, dispatching, dashboards, reports, third-party contractor management, predictive analytics, etc.

Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for two product categories: 1) Small and Mid-sized Business solutions for companies with fewer than 500 employees and 2) Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees.

Both current and prospective FSM solution users will want to continuously monitor products and vendors. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving needs among increasingly demanding field workers and end-customers.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the current key vendors in this industry?

What is the current distribution channel mix?

What is the revenue forecast for the mobile field service management market as a whole and for each of the two solution segments investigated?

What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile field service management industry?

What are the highest priority individual FSM capabilities according to current users?

Who are key competitors in each of the two major product segments?

What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?

What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile field service management industry?

Challenges to growth in today's mobile field service management market include:

Costs that can be perceived as unaffordable by the field service organization

Change management concerns

The lack of strong channel and technology partnerships on the part of some vendors

A limited number of vertical-specific FSM solutions

Prospective customer concerns regarding solution security, scalability, and integration capabilities.

Companies interviewed for this study include

Actsoft

AT&T

CSG

FieldAware

IFS

ProntoForms

Salesforce

ServiceMax

ServicePower

Verizon

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Mobile Field Service Management Market Scope of Analysis

Mobile Field Service Management Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Mobile Field Service Management Market

Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Field Service Management Market

Distribution Channels for Mobile Field Service Management Market

Growth Drivers for Mobile Field Service Management Market

Growth Restraints for Mobile Field Service Management Market

Forecast Assumptions, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Revenue Forecast, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Competitive Environment, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Revenue Share, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Key Provider Profile - Actsoft

Key Provider Profile - AT&T

Key Provider Profile - CSG

Key Provider Profile - FieldAware

Key Provider Profile - Fleet Complete

Key Provider Profile - IFS

Key Provider Profile - Microsoft

Key Provider Profile - Oracle Corporation

Key Provider Profile - ProntoForms

Key Provider Profile - Salesforce

Key Provider Profile - SAP

Key Provider Profile - ServiceMax

Key Provider Profile - ServicePower

Key Provider Profile - TELUS

Key Provider Profile - Verizon

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

Revenue Forecast, Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Small and Mid-size Business Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enterprise Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Enterprise Solutions

Revenue Forecast, Enterprise Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Enterprise Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Mobile Field Service Management Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Offering Industry-Specific Solutions to Increase FSM Providers' Revenues and Market Share, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investing in Cutting-Edge Technologies to Optimize Field Service Quality and Attract New Revenues, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Developing a "Virtual Service" Offering to Reduce Costs and Increase Customer Satisfaction, 2021

