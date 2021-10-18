Global Glycerin Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycerin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336766/?utm_source=GNW
Glycerin has become one of the most basic and essential components for cereal manufacturers and dried fruit processors due to its capability to enhance shelf life of products. Growth in the global market is being spurred by increasing demand from end-use industries and strong contribution from developing regions, most notably Asia-Pacific. The increasing production of biodiesel has resulted in abundant supply of crude glycerin that can be used directly into animal feeds, as dust suppressant, freeze protection for coal, and grain storage. The oversupply and resulting decline in prices has allowed the use of glycerin for energy generation. In addition, the surplus supply of crude glycerin has led to availability of technical-grade glycerin that finds use in industrial applications like propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production. Glycerin market is anticipated to gain considerably from rising demand for refined glycerin from new applications and epichlorohydrin production, mainly in Europe and Asia.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycerin estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Transesterification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Saponification segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Glycerin market. Crude glycerin produced during the process accounts for 10% of overall output of biodiesel globally. The growing share of biodiesel is attributed to notable progress in the transesterification process that uses fatty acid or biodiesel to produce glycerin. The process is highly cost-effective for large-scale production of glycerin.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $398.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $808.6 Million by 2026
The Glycerin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$398.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$808.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$874.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for refined glycerin worldwide. Driven by the increasing use of glycerin in consumer goods, pharmaceutical products and other industries, the region is poised to witness sustained growth. The market also benefits from the rising use of glycerin in the personal care sector in South Korea, China and India. North American market is gaining from rising demand for glycerin from pharmaceutical and personal care industries.
Fat Splitting Segment to Reach $756.7 Million by 2026
In the global Fat Splitting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$571.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$141.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)
- Aekyung Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG
- Croda International Plc
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Godrej Industries Ltd.
- IOI Group
- Kao Corporation
- KLK OLEO
- Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd
- PMC Biogenix, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Chemicals
- PT. Cisadane Raya Chemicals
- PT. Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry
- Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Thai Glycerine Co., Ltd.
- Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc.
- Vance Bioenergy Sdn. Bhd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
An Introduction to Glycerin
Designations for Glycerin Grades
Natural & Synthetic Forms of Glycerin
Production Processes
An Overview of the Key Regulations for Glycerin Use
Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Market Drivers in Brief
Transesterification Leads Global Glycerin Market
Biodiesel Production Emerges as Main Source of Glycerin
Developing Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Glycerin Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use of Glycerin in Diverse Industrial Applications Boosts
Market Prospects
Growing Role of Glycerin in Food & Beverage Processing Industry
Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 2: Stable Demand for Packaged Foods Supported by a
Growing Population Sustains Demand for Food Grade Glycerin: US
Sales of Packaged Food (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Food & Beverage Industry Remains Stable Amidst the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %)
for Years 2019 through 2025
Use of Healthy Ingredients to Boost Athletic Endurance to Spur
Demand for Glycerin in Sport & Fitness Nutrition Products
EXHIBIT 4: Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks in US$
Thousand by Geographic Region for Years 2020 and 2027
Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Emerge as a Key End-Use
Market for Glycerin
COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Affects Glycerin Demand
EXHIBIT 5: Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %)
for Years 2019 through 2025
Beneficial Properties of Glycerin for Skincare Products
Appetite for Cosmetics Supported by Consumer Focus on
Maintaining Physical Appearance Drives Demand for Glycerin
EXHIBIT 6: Strong Demand for Potent Antiaging Solutions Throws
the Spotlight on Glycerin as a High Value Active Ingredient to
Fight Effects of Aging Skin: Global Market for Anti-Aging
Products (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &
2026
Shift towards Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products
Fuels Demand for Glycerin
EXHIBIT 7: Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Surge in Hand Sanitizer Sales Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Supports
Glycerin Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Hand Sanitizers Market Size (in US$ Thousand)
by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Market to Benefit from the Growing Role of Glycerin in
Pharmaceutical Industry
EXHIBIT 9: Strong Global Spending on Medicines & Ensuing Spur
in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expands Glycerin Applications
in the Pharma Sector: Global Spending on Medicines in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Biodiesel Production Trends Set the Tone for Production of
Crude Glycerin
EXHIBIT 10: Biodiesel Production Trends Influence Crude
Glycerin Supplies: Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion
Liters and YoY % Growth) for the Years 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 11: Biodiesel Production (in Million Gallons) in the US
for the Years 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 12: US Biodiesel Production Capacity (in Million
Gallons Per Day) for the Years 2016-2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Production of Crude Glycerin (in Billion
Liters) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E
EXHIBIT 14: Global Crude Glycerol Prices (in Cent Per Liter)
for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E
Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Promise Growth for Glycerin
Market
Purification of Biodiesel-Derived Glycerin Presents a Challenge
Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor
Impacting Glycerin Demand
EXHIBIT 15: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per
barrel) for Oct 2019-May 2021
EXHIBIT 16: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per
barrel) for 2019-2022
Glycerin Emerges as a High Profile Macro-Ingredient in Animal Feed
EXHIBIT 17: Focus on Livestock Productivity & the Ensuing Focus
on Feed Efficiency and Management Spurs Demand for Glycerin
Fortified Animal Feed: World Market for Animal Feed Additive
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2022
Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock for Chemicals to Benefit from
the Migration towards Sustainable Production Practices
EXHIBIT 18: Healthy Developments in Renewable Chemicals &
Developments in Glycerin Hydrogenolysis, Etherification &
Dehydration to Spur Use of Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock
in the Production of Commodity Chemicals: Global Market for
Renewable Chemicals (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018,
2022 & 2024
Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application
Opportunities in the Industrial Sector
Growing Focus on Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Spur Use of
Glycerin in Hydrogen Gas Production
EXHIBIT 19: Growing Production of Hydrogen Gas to Benefit
Glycerin as a Potential Feedstock for Hydrogen Generation:
Global Production of Hydrogen Gas (in Million Metric Ton) for
the Years 2010 & 2019
Vegetable Glycerin Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth
Government Initiatives to Drive Glycerol Consumption
Glycerol Emerges as a Cost-effective and Sustainable
Alternative to Propel Ship Engines
Crude Glycerin as Raw Material for Biogas Generation
Glycerin Pellets: A Potential Fuel Source
Some Other Innovative Applications of Crude Glycerin
Substitution Threat: A Key Challenge for Glycerin Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Glycerin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for
Transesterification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Transesterification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transesterification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Saponification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Saponification by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Saponification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fat Splitting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Fat Splitting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fat Splitting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodiesel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Biodiesel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biodiesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Vegetable Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Soaps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Soaps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Soaps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical Intermediates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Intermediates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 20: US Glycerin Production (In ?000 mt) by Segment: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by Process
Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transesterification,
Saponification and Fat Splitting for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
European Consumption of Refined Glycerol on the Rise
European Union Strengthens Green-Fuel Initiatives
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Glycerin by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and Chemical
Intermediates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Process Type - Transesterification, Saponification and Fat
Splitting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Glycerin by Process Type -
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Process
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transesterification, Saponification and Fat Splitting for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
Source - Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Glycerin by Source -
Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Vegetable
Oils, Soaps and Synthetic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glycerin by
End-Use - Industrial and Chemical Intermediates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Glycerin by End-Use -
Industrial and Chemical Intermediates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
