Global Glycerin Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

Glycerin has become one of the most basic and essential components for cereal manufacturers and dried fruit processors due to its capability to enhance shelf life of products. Growth in the global market is being spurred by increasing demand from end-use industries and strong contribution from developing regions, most notably Asia-Pacific. The increasing production of biodiesel has resulted in abundant supply of crude glycerin that can be used directly into animal feeds, as dust suppressant, freeze protection for coal, and grain storage. The oversupply and resulting decline in prices has allowed the use of glycerin for energy generation. In addition, the surplus supply of crude glycerin has led to availability of technical-grade glycerin that finds use in industrial applications like propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production. Glycerin market is anticipated to gain considerably from rising demand for refined glycerin from new applications and epichlorohydrin production, mainly in Europe and Asia.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycerin estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Transesterification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Saponification segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Glycerin market. Crude glycerin produced during the process accounts for 10% of overall output of biodiesel globally. The growing share of biodiesel is attributed to notable progress in the transesterification process that uses fatty acid or biodiesel to produce glycerin. The process is highly cost-effective for large-scale production of glycerin.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $398.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $808.6 Million by 2026



The Glycerin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$398.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$808.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$874.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for refined glycerin worldwide. Driven by the increasing use of glycerin in consumer goods, pharmaceutical products and other industries, the region is poised to witness sustained growth. The market also benefits from the rising use of glycerin in the personal care sector in South Korea, China and India. North American market is gaining from rising demand for glycerin from pharmaceutical and personal care industries.



Fat Splitting Segment to Reach $756.7 Million by 2026



In the global Fat Splitting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$571.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$141.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

An Introduction to Glycerin

Designations for Glycerin Grades

Natural & Synthetic Forms of Glycerin

Production Processes

An Overview of the Key Regulations for Glycerin Use

Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Market Drivers in Brief

Transesterification Leads Global Glycerin Market

Biodiesel Production Emerges as Main Source of Glycerin

Developing Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Glycerin Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



Use of Glycerin in Diverse Industrial Applications Boosts

Market Prospects

Growing Role of Glycerin in Food & Beverage Processing Industry

Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 2: Stable Demand for Packaged Foods Supported by a

Growing Population Sustains Demand for Food Grade Glycerin: US

Sales of Packaged Food (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Food & Beverage Industry Remains Stable Amidst the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %)

for Years 2019 through 2025

Use of Healthy Ingredients to Boost Athletic Endurance to Spur

Demand for Glycerin in Sport & Fitness Nutrition Products

EXHIBIT 4: Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks in US$

Thousand by Geographic Region for Years 2020 and 2027

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Emerge as a Key End-Use

Market for Glycerin

COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Affects Glycerin Demand

EXHIBIT 5: Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %)

for Years 2019 through 2025

Beneficial Properties of Glycerin for Skincare Products

Appetite for Cosmetics Supported by Consumer Focus on

Maintaining Physical Appearance Drives Demand for Glycerin

EXHIBIT 6: Strong Demand for Potent Antiaging Solutions Throws

the Spotlight on Glycerin as a High Value Active Ingredient to

Fight Effects of Aging Skin: Global Market for Anti-Aging

Products (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Shift towards Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products

Fuels Demand for Glycerin

EXHIBIT 7: Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Surge in Hand Sanitizer Sales Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Supports

Glycerin Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Hand Sanitizers Market Size (in US$ Thousand)

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Market to Benefit from the Growing Role of Glycerin in

Pharmaceutical Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Strong Global Spending on Medicines & Ensuing Spur

in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expands Glycerin Applications

in the Pharma Sector: Global Spending on Medicines in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Biodiesel Production Trends Set the Tone for Production of

Crude Glycerin

EXHIBIT 10: Biodiesel Production Trends Influence Crude

Glycerin Supplies: Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion

Liters and YoY % Growth) for the Years 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 11: Biodiesel Production (in Million Gallons) in the US

for the Years 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 12: US Biodiesel Production Capacity (in Million

Gallons Per Day) for the Years 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Production of Crude Glycerin (in Billion

Liters) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E

EXHIBIT 14: Global Crude Glycerol Prices (in Cent Per Liter)

for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E

Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Promise Growth for Glycerin

Market

Purification of Biodiesel-Derived Glycerin Presents a Challenge

Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor

Impacting Glycerin Demand

EXHIBIT 15: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per

barrel) for Oct 2019-May 2021

EXHIBIT 16: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per

barrel) for 2019-2022

Glycerin Emerges as a High Profile Macro-Ingredient in Animal Feed

EXHIBIT 17: Focus on Livestock Productivity & the Ensuing Focus

on Feed Efficiency and Management Spurs Demand for Glycerin

Fortified Animal Feed: World Market for Animal Feed Additive

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2022

Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock for Chemicals to Benefit from

the Migration towards Sustainable Production Practices

EXHIBIT 18: Healthy Developments in Renewable Chemicals &

Developments in Glycerin Hydrogenolysis, Etherification &

Dehydration to Spur Use of Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock

in the Production of Commodity Chemicals: Global Market for

Renewable Chemicals (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018,

2022 & 2024

Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application

Opportunities in the Industrial Sector

Growing Focus on Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Spur Use of

Glycerin in Hydrogen Gas Production

EXHIBIT 19: Growing Production of Hydrogen Gas to Benefit

Glycerin as a Potential Feedstock for Hydrogen Generation:

Global Production of Hydrogen Gas (in Million Metric Ton) for

the Years 2010 & 2019

Vegetable Glycerin Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth

Government Initiatives to Drive Glycerol Consumption

Glycerol Emerges as a Cost-effective and Sustainable

Alternative to Propel Ship Engines

Crude Glycerin as Raw Material for Biogas Generation

Glycerin Pellets: A Potential Fuel Source

Some Other Innovative Applications of Crude Glycerin

Substitution Threat: A Key Challenge for Glycerin Market



