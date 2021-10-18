RAPT Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation of RPT193 Phase 1b Data at the 4th Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present additional clinical efficacy data from its Phase 1b monotherapy trial of RPT193 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis at the 4th Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit to be held November 3-6, 2021 in New York, NY.



Presentation details as follows:

Title: RPT193, an oral CCR4 inhibitor: Efficacy results from a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b monotherapy trial in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis Date & Time: November 3, 2021, 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. EST Presenter: Robert Bissonnette, MD, FRCPC, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Innovaderm Research Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress of RAPT’s oncology and inflammation programs and the interpretation of topline results from the Phase 1b trial of RPT193. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

