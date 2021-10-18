GeoArm and M2M Team Up With Low-Cost Alarm Monitoring to More Customers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoArm, a leading provider of no-term contract security, automation and smart home solutions serving residential and business customers in the United States, today announced the addition of M2M products and services to its website offerings.

Together, GeoArm and M2M are paving the path to switch away from the traditional overpriced alarm company. With universal compatibility, the do-it-yourselfer can easily add the M2M alarm communicator into most commercial fire alarm and burglary intrusion panels already installed in existing homes and businesses. Whether a consumer has a DSC PowerSeries, Honeywell Home VISTA-Series, GE Interlogix NetworX NX-Series or other takeover control panel that supports Contact ID, SIA and Pulse 4+2, the M2M line of alarm communicators are a great choice for low-cost nationwide alarm monitoring.

"We are thrilled to add M2M solutions into our brand's portfolio of products and services that our customers have to choose from in advance of the cellular radio sunset dates set to take place in the first quarter of 2022," said Joe Rosenthal, President and CEO of GeoArm. With the impending sunset of cellular 3G/4G AT&T network beginning first in the month of February 2022, and the cellular 3G/4G Verizon network slated to shutdown later next year in Dec. 31, 2022, it was important for users to find a low-priced, future proof, cellular 5G LTE module that offered maximum network longevity.

The M2M product line of alarm communicators can be installed in a matter of minutes by simply landing just two-wires on the circuit board and anyone can do it. "Best of all, since these alarm communicators are low-voltage and run off the control panel's battery, there is absolutely no need to hire an expensive professional to get them hooked up," said Rafael Alvarez, Technical Manager of GeoArm. Just sit back and watch the appropriate how to installation video found on GeoArm's YouTube page, that illustrates the steps to follow that will make the M2M communicator setup a breeze.

Best of all the M2M's RControl app gives GeoArm customers the ability to interact with their compatible burglar intrusion panel for no additional monthly charge. The end user can remotely download the RControl app on any Android or iOS device to arm/disarm the security system in "away mode" when they are not home during the day, and also have the ability to arm it in "stay mode" when they are home at night. The app allows for real-time push and email notifications for multiple end users and devices per account so that all family members and business managers are on guard. Also, there is an admin portal that allows for 24/7 device management and real-time status monitoring of all accounts with 12 months of event history stored for use at a later time. To ensure the M2M communicator works when it matters most, the modules are designed with supervised connectivity that includes polling in 10 minute intervals for exceptional reliability.

Once installed into an existing compatible alarm system, the M2M communicator will transmit alarm systems data to either GeoArm's central station and/or directly to the end user in the event of an alarm initiating event. With both do-it-yourself and professionally trained operator alarm monitoring services offered by GeoArm starting at $8 to $13 a month for burglary intrusion security systems, and $30 a month for commercial fire alarm systems, homes and businesses can finally lower that costly alarm bill and start enjoying the monthly savings.

