Koreconx Webinar: The Why, When, and How That Make Real Estate and Reg A+ So Compatible

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KoreSummit, an event created by KoreConX to explore major aspects of Crowdfunding and technology with experts, was held yesterday. Partners included Rialto Markets, Tru Realty, Crowdfunding Lawyer, RegD Resources, New Direction Trust, E5AIM, Arora Project, and DNA (Digital Niche Agency). More than 146 companies interested in raising capital in Real Estate attended this virtual event.

Guests discussed how Regulation A+ is compatible with Real Estate and how investors can create a crowdfunding campaign for their business. Panelists from different sectors shared their experience and knowledge about all the stages in using Regulation A+ to create a successful campaign for Real Estate companies and investors. This is possible because of the recently approved private capital regulations that increased the limits. Now, everyone who wants to invest in Real Estate—not just the big players—can invest in this sector.

"The idea of our KoreSummit is to demystify the crowdfunding opportunities and provide education to anyone who wants to raise money for their business. With more than 11 years of living and learning how crowdfunding works, we at KoreConX want to offer free education to entrepreneurs and companies seeking to raise capital," says Oscar Jofre, CEO and Co-founder of KoreConX. "I am an enthusiastic learner. I believe that knowledge is a key to empowering people. In addition, our partners bring a broad base of expertise that can help people who are looking for reliable information on creating crowdfunding campaigns."

The Real Estate KoreSummit covered all the stages of raising money and had the collaboration of lawyers, broker-dealers, compliance, and marketing professionals to help participants understand this Regulation. KoreConX's team members discussed the requirements of an "All-in-One" technology platform with solutions that unify all parts of the Reg A+ offering process.

KoreConX will hold four more KoreSummits until December this year. These KoreSummits will bring focus to diverse themes and sectors, such as Cannabis, Digital Securities and Collectibles. Participation is always free. Register now at: koresummit.io

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution.

