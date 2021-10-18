CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund Announces Closing of $300 Million Private Placement of Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund ("CADC") announced that on Sept. 30, 2021, it completed the final of two closings of its $300 million private placement of mandatory redeemable preferred stock ("MRPS"). The final closing consisted of the sale of (i) 3,600,000 Series B MRPS for gross proceeds of $90 million and (ii) 6,000,000 Series C MRPS for gross proceeds of $150 million. The initial closing of the sale of 2,400,000 Series A MRPS for gross proceeds of $60 million was completed on July 30, 2021. Net proceeds from the MRPS have been used to repay existing debt and for investment and general corporate purposes.

CADC is a continuously offered, diversified, unlisted closed-end management investment company that is structured as an interval fund. CADC is externally managed by CION Ares Management, LLC ("CAM"). CADC's investment objective is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of liquid and illiquid credit assets. CADC seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies and relative value opportunities throughout the entire global credit spectrum. There can be no assurance that CADC will achieve its investment objective.

CION Investments is a leading manager of alternative investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $1.8 billion in assets, and also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $2.0 billion in assets.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2021, including the acquisition of Black Creek Group which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $262 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "may," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," and variations of these words and similar expressions, including references to assumptions, forecasts of future results, shareholder diversification, institutional research coverage and availability and access to capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. CADC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to conform the statements to actual results or changes in its expectations.

