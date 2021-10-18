Cedarmont Capital and ShinyBud Announce Additional Closings Under Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarmont Capital Corp. (“Cedarmont” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CCCA.P), a capital pool company under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and Shiny Bud Inc. (“ShinyBud”) are pleased to announce completion of additional closings pursuant to the previously announced ShinyBud placement offering (the “Private Placement”). ShinyBud has issued an additional 199,775 subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”) for additional gross proceeds of $1,598,200, which brings total gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $7,181,400.

The Private Placement was undertaken in connection with the proposed business combination of Cedarmont, ShinyBud and Mihi Inc. (“mīhī”), which will result in a reverse take-over of the Company (the “Transaction”) and anticipated name change to “ShinyBud Corp.” (the “Resulting Issuer”) or such other name as may be determined by ShinyBud and mīhī and is acceptable under applicable laws and to the TSXV. Following completion of the Transaction (“Closing”), the combined cannabis retailing business of ShinyBud and mīhī will continue through the Resulting Issuer.

For further information on the proposed Transaction and the Private Placement, please refer to the Company’s news releases of June 18, 2021 and September 23, 2021.

Each Subscription Receipt was issued and sold at a price of $8.00 per Subscription Receipt, and is automatically convertible for no additional consideration, prior to Closing, into a unit consisting of one ShinyBud share (an “Underlying Share”) and one ShinyBud share purchase warrant (an “Underlying Warrant”) exercisable at $9.20 per share for a 24-month period, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including all conditions precedent to Closing.

An aggregate of 897,675 Subscription Receipts have now been sold under the Private Placement for total gross proceeds of $7,181,400. Such proceeds (net of certain offering expenses) are held in escrow by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as subscription receipt agent, and will be releasable to the Resulting Issuer upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts in connection with Closing, provided that the same shall occur within 120 days of the first issuance of Subscription Receipts (January 20, 2022). Offering expenses include fees payable to the Agents (defined below), of which one-half was paid from the gross proceeds before their deposit into escrow and the remainder, together with reimbursable expenses of the Agents not otherwise paid, will be paid from out of the escrowed funds upon their release.

As previously announced, Cedarmont, ShinyBud and mīhī have agreed, pursuant to the terms and conditions of their definitive combination agreement, to effect the Transaction by way of a ‘three-cornered’ amalgamation of ShinyBud, mīhī and a new subsidiary of Cedarmont to be formed for this purpose (the “Amalgamation”). The Amalgamation will result in the outstanding shares and other securities of ShinyBud and mīhī being exchanged for corresponding securities of the Resulting Issuer, which will thereby become the sole shareholder of the amalgamated corporation. The current shareholders of ShinyBud and mīhī will become shareholders of the Resulting Issuer, as the new parent corporation, and the Cedarmont shareholders will retain their equity.

Assuming completion of the Transaction and, in connection therewith (i) the consolidation, as previously announced, of the outstanding common shares of Cedarmont (the “Cedarmont Shares” and, following their consolidation, the “Consolidated Shares”), (ii) the conversion of the 897,675 outstanding Subscription Receipts into an equal number of Underlying Shares and Underlying Warrants, respectively (and no sale of additional Subscription Receipts in the meantime), (iii) the anticipated issue of additional shares of ShinyBud and mīhī, respectively, as purchase consideration for certain pending acquisition opportunities, and (iv) the conversion of all then-outstanding ShinyBud shares and mīhī shares (including the additional ShinyBud shares and mīhī shares issued pursuant to such acquisition opportunities, as well as the Underlying Shares issued pursuant to the Subscription Receipts) into common shares of the Resulting Issuer (being Consolidated Shares) pursuant to the Amalgamation and according to the agreed exchange ratios, an aggregate of approximately 10.7 million Consolidated Shares (undiluted) of the Resulting Issuer are anticipated be outstanding on Closing, of which:

former ShinyBud shareholders (other than subscribers under the Private Placement who become ShinyBud shareholders on conversion of their Subscription Receipts) will hold approximately 80.4%;





former mīhī shareholders will hold approximately 8.9%;





current holders of Cedarmont Shares will hold approximately 2.3%; and





purchasers of Subscription Receipts will hold, in respect of the Underlying Shares they receive on conversion of the Subscription Receipts, approximately 8.4%.



In addition, outstanding stock options and warrants of ShinyBud and mīhī (including Underlying Warrants issued on conversion of Subscription Receipts) will be exchanged pursuant to the Amalgamation for replacement options and replacement warrants of the Resulting Issuer. Such replacement options and warrants will be exercisable for Consolidated Shares of the Resulting Issuer, with the purchase rights thereunder adjusted according to the same ratios as will apply to the conversion of ShinyBud shares and mīhī shares, as applicable. Outstanding stock options and warrants of Cedarmont will also remain in effect after Closing as continuing obligations of the Resulting Issuer, subject to adjustment pursuant to the same consolidation ratio as applies to the Cedarmont Shares.

In aggregate, all such stock options and warrants will be exercisable for up to approximately 1.56 million Consolidated Shares as at Closing. On a fully-diluted basis, the number of Consolidated Shares of the Resulting Issuer anticipated to be outstanding, and the number issuable pursuant to outstanding stock options and warrants, are expected to represent approximately 87.2% and 12.8%, respectively, of the fully-diluted share count on Closing.

The above stock option and warrant numbers include (i) 897,675 replacement warrants of the Resulting Issuer (“Replacement Warrants”) that will be exchanged under the Amalgamation, on a one-for-one basis, for the Underlying Warrants issued pursuant to outstanding Subscription Receipts, and (ii) 55,657 replacement compensation options (“Replacement Compensation Options”) that will be exchanged under the Amalgamation, on a one-for-one basis, for the 55,657 compensation options of ShinyBud issued to a syndicate of agents led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and including ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”), as partial consideration for their services in connection with the Private Placement. Following Closing, each Replacement Warrant will be exercisable for one Consolidated Share at $9.20 per share for a 24-month period from issuance, and each Replacement Compensation Option will be exercisable for a unit consisting of one Consolidated Share and one Replacement Warrant at the Private Placement price of $8.00 per unit for a 24-month period from issuance.

Further details about the Transaction, the Private Placement and the Resulting Issuer will be contained in the disclosure document (anticipated to be a filing statement) to be prepared and filed with the TSXV and on SEDAR in connection with the Transaction. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in such disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

For further information, contact, Josh Cooksley of mīhī on behalf of ShinyBud, at josh@mihicannabis.ca or at (647) 637-5079, or Jaimie Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at jaimie.grossman@gmail.com or at (416) 369-5265.

