Reservoir Announces Global Publishing Deal With #1 and Platinum-Selling Singer-Songwriter Emeli Sandé

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé. The deal includes her upcoming album, plus future works.

Born and raised in Scotland, Sandé’s popularity rose in the U.K. following a series of chart-topping singles, starting with “Heaven,” in 2011, which peaked at #2 on the U.K. Official Charts. Two additional singles, “Read All About It” with Professor Green and “Beneath Your Beautiful” with Labrinth, climbed to #1 across the U.K. and Ireland. She broke through in the U.S. with 2012’s Platinum-selling “Next To Me,” which soared to #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart and was a Top 5 Adult Top 40 and Top 10 Adult Contemporary and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs hit.

“Next To Me” was off Sandé’s debut album, Our Version of Events, which reached #28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The album also spent 10 weeks at #1 on the U.K. album charts and became the best-selling U.K. album of the year. In 2016, she released Long Live the Angels, which reached #2 on the U.K. album chart, and her last album, Real Life, went Top 10 in 2019. Last month, Sandé dropped her newest single, “Family” an uplifting, spiritual track off her upcoming album, expected in 2022.

Across her career, Sandé has collaborated with a wide range of artists including David Guetta, Rudimental, Ghetts, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, Chip, Labrinth, and Naughty Boy. In 2012, she had the honor of performing at both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the London Olympics, delivering an incredible version of the hymn, “Abide With Me.” She has also earned impressive recognition from the Brit Awards, taking home the acclaimed Critics’ Choice Award in 2012 and two additional awards the following year for ‘Best British Female Solo Artist’ and ‘British Album of the Year.’ She was again honored in 2017 winning the Brit Award for ‘Best British Female Solo Artist.’

On the new deal with Reservoir, Sandé said, “I’m very excited to have signed with Reservoir! It feels great to join their impressive roster. I’m looking forward to all the music ahead and working with their fantastic team.”

Annette Barrett, Reservoir U.K. Managing Director and Global Strategic Liaison added, “I am beyond thrilled to be able to sign Emeli Sandé, who is such a great addition to our roster. She is an amazing talent; I have admired her songwriting and artist career over the years and am so excited for the release of her new work.”

Reservoir EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine also commented, “We are so pleased to welcome Emeli to the Reservoir family. Her achievements in the U.K. and abroad have been so impressive. From Our Version of Events to her upcoming LP, Emeli continues to be a powerful and important songwriter and artist. Our team is looking forward to supporting her talent and bolstering her success in the U.S.”



ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir Media, Inc. is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of Reservoir. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of the management of Reservoir and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual financial condition, results of operations, earnings and/or prospects to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The risks, uncertainties and/or assumptions include, among others, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Reservoir and the following:

expectations regarding Reservoir’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures;

Reservoir’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities;

the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Reservoir to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees;

the inability to maintain the listing of Reservoir’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and limited liquidity and trading of Reservoir’s securities;

geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations;

the possibility that Reservoir may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors;

risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Reservoir’s business and the timing of expected business milestones;

risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state and federal responses to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, may have an adverse effect on Reservoir’s business operations, as well as its financial condition and results of operations; and

litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Reservoir’s resources.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of Reservoir prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Reservoir undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.