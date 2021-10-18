BIOVENTUS INC. and MISONIX, INC. Announce Election Deadline of 5:00 p.m. New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 for Misonix Stockholders to Elect Form of Merger Consideration

DURHAM, N.C. and FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) and Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix”), today announced an election deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 (the “Election Deadline”) for stockholders of Misonix to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive for their shares of Misonix common stock in connection with the proposed merger of Oyster Merger Sub I, Inc., a newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus (“Merger Sub I”), with and into Misonix, immediately followed by the merger of Misonix with and into Oyster Merger Sub II, LLC, another newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus (“Merger Sub II”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of July 29, 2021, by and among Bioventus, Merger Sub I, Merger Sub II and Misonix (the “Mergers”). If the Election Deadline is delayed or extended for any reason, Bioventus and Misonix will promptly announce the delay and, when determined, the rescheduled Election Deadline.

As previously announced, as a result of the Mergers, each share of Misonix common stock outstanding at the effective time of the Mergers will be converted into the right to receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock (“stock consideration”) or $28.00 in cash (“cash consideration”), subject to proration and reallocation as described in the Merger Agreement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus (for more information on the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, see “Additional Information and Where to Find It” below). Misonix stockholders are entitled to elect whether they wish to receive (a) the stock consideration for all of their shares of Misonix common stock, (b) the cash consideration for all of their shares of Misonix common stock, (c) the cash consideration for some shares of Misonix common stock and the stock consideration for the other shares of Misonix common stock or (d) make no election with respect to all of the shares of Misonix common stock held, subject in each case, to proration and reallocation as described in the Merger Agreement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Record holders of Misonix common stock should have already received a Letter of Election and Transmittal, which permits the stockholder to make an election as to the type of merger consideration. Record holders are reminded that if they wish to make an effective election, they must complete and return their Letter of Election and Transmittal, along with their stock certificate(s) (if any) and any other documents noted in the instructions to the Letter of Election and Transmittal, to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Exchange Agent, no later than the Election Deadline, which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 25, 2021.

Misonix stockholders who hold their shares in “street name” through a bank, brokerage firm or other nominee (including through The Depository Trust Company), should have received instructions from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee that is holding their shares of Misonix common stock with instructions for making elections. Election forms must be returned to the broker, bank or nominee in time for it to respond prior to the Election Deadline, therefore, applicable Misonix stockholders are encouraged to pay close attention to, and abide by, any election deadlines provided by the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares, as that deadline may be earlier than the Election Deadline described above. Misonix stockholders who have no received these instructions are encouraged to contact the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares of Misonix common stock as soon as possible.

Misonix stockholders who do not submit a valid election by the Election Deadline (or who submit a valid election indicating no election), will be deemed to have made no election and will therefore receive the cash consideration or the stock consideration or a combination of both, depending on the elections made by other Misonix stockholders (as described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus on pages 137-138 under the section entitled “The Merger—Merger Consideration—Proration and Reallocation”).

Misonix stockholders who have questions or need assistance to complete and return the Letter of Election and Transmittal or who want additional copies of the Letter of Election and Transmittal, should contact the Information Agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. as follows:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, NY 10005

Banks & Brokers May Call: (212) 269-5550

All Others Call Toll-Free: (800) 431-9645

Email: mson@dfking.com

A special meeting of the stockholders of Misonix is being held at Misonix’s corporate offices, located at 1938 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY 11735 on October 26, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time for purposes of considering and voting on a proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement. Misonix stockholders who have questions about how to vote or direct a vote in respect of their shares of Misonix common stock at the special meeting of the Misonix stockholders, please contact, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., Misonix’s proxy solicitor, by telephone toll-free at 1-800-322-2885, Monday through Friday (except bank holidays), between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Eastern time, or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

Misonix stockholders who have any questions about the Merger or the Merger Agreement should contact Misonix at misonixproxy@misonix.com or write to Misonix, Inc., Attn: Secretary, at its principal executive offices at 1938 New Highway, Farmingdale, New York 11735.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo, are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. Misonix’ wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout Misonix’ history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Misonix’ web site at www.misonix.com.

