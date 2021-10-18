Sepior is a Proud Sponsor of the MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference

San Francisco, USA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sepior ApS, the leader in MPC-based cryptographic key management, digital signature, and wallet solutions to enterprises and digital asset service providers, is proud to announce their participation in and sponsorship of the MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference. The conference, which is being hosted by the MPC Alliance, kicks off with a half-day live event on 26, October 2021 and will continue as an ongoing virtual event over a period of one full year. Facebook, Sepior, and over 20 other companies have rallied to sponsor this event to raise enterprise awareness of MPC and showcase real-world data privacy and data security use cases enabled by MPC.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of the MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference,” said Ahmet Tuncay, CEO at Sepior. “As a leader and co-founder of the MPC Alliance in 2019, we are delighted to see the alliance members and other major sponsors such as Facebook supporting this event. The conference, which showcases the breadth and scale of data privacy and data security applications supported by MPC, will help enterprises, financial institutions, virtual asset service providers, regulators, and government agencies to recognize the benefits that MPC can provide to foster innovation, lower costs, and increase privacy and security for all stakeholders.”

“Over the past 18 months we’ve seen a sea-change in the market interest and adoption of MPC,” said Frank Wiener, co-founder and President of the MPC Alliance and Chief Marketing Officer at Sepior. “For nearly 30 years MPC was primarily relegated to research and proof of concept trials. More recently we’ve seen major companies like Facebook, Apple, Google, Microsoft and others using MPC to enhance collaboration while maintaining the privacy and security of their services and company secrets. Perhaps as importantly, we’ve also seen hundreds of smaller and medium sized companies begin using MPC to unleash innovation, while profoundly improving data privacy and security posture.”

About the MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference

The MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference is an informational and educational forum for individuals, managers and organizational leaders that are responsible for data privacy, data security, and/or product or services innovation to network with and learn from industry experts in the realm of MPC, data privacy, and data security.

The conference is free to attend. Register at https://mpcalliance.brighttalk.live/ to access to the 26, October 2021 kick-off live-event, a series of subsequent related webinars and scheduled half-day live events with live sessions and networking, and a portfolio of educational on-demand content for a full year. All live-event content will also be available for on-demand viewing.

About the MPC Alliance

The MPC Alliance was initiated by Sepior, Unbound, ZenGo in 2019 and incorporated as a non-profit entity in 2020. Today, the MPC Alliance represents 47 member companies, which share a belief that current and emerging online markets will materially benefit from MPC and working together as an alliance will accelerate awareness, mitigate barriers, and encourage adoption for greater privacy and security of online services. Companies developing or applying MPC to solve real world problems are invited to join, contribute, and participate in our journey. Visit www.mpcAlliance.org for more information. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter.

About Sepior ApS

Founded in 2014, in Aarhus, Denmark, Sepior is the leader in security and performance optimized Multiparty Computation (MPC) solutions and ready to integrate toolsets for threshold key management applications and services. Sepior’s technologies enable trust for online financial transactions and enterprise data protection applications, such as virtual asset custodial wallets, public or private blockchains, and cloud-based SaaS offerings. Using patented threshold cryptographic protocols, Sepior’s RSA award-winning team of renowned cryptography experts has revolutionized key protection and management required for online security and privacy. The result is a customer-definable security framework that operates with any hardware, virtual device, or platform, using a decentralized-trust model, optimized for current and emerging fintech, cloud, IoT, and distributed ledger applications and services, allowing multiple parties to transact with trust. For more information, visit https://sepior.com.