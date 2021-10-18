OOOOO Secures 20,000 Square-Foot Content Studio to Power Virtual Mall of the Future

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”) (OOOO: TSXV), a mobile video commerce platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a ten year lease for a 20,000 square foot commercial space in Manchester, United Kingdom to act as a video content studio and training centre for clients in the UK.

The new flagship studio is located in Manchester’s famous industrial zone, Trafford Park, and is a key part of the Company’s strategic initiative to provide retailers, brands, entrepreneurs, and creators with world-class production facilities to create video content that is shoppable on the OOOOO app and other mediums including TikTok, with whom we are collaborating.

The new studio has multiple infinity coves and over thirty production themed sets, including a gym, bar, kitchen, bathroom and even a plane. The studio also offers dedicated space for top clients, customized for their brand and ready-to-make content whenever they wish. In addition to production space, the new facility will act as a centre of excellence to train presenters and clients in the fast growth area of video commerce.

Sam Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OOOOO commented: "In the last 12 months, whilst helping retailers launch live content on our app, we have learned that many companies are not fully equipped to embrace live commerce as they would like. Compared to China, in the UK there is generally a talent and infrastructure gap for brands and retailers in what is required to make outstanding video content that leads to sales. In order that we become a one stop shop for clients, we need to offer much more than a live commerce app. We must also provide studio space, video technology, and training programs for presenters and creative leaders.”

Mr. Jones continued, “Creating content and training clients under a single roof enables us to get to scale. This is what has happened in China with studio hubs having been created to allow enormous levels of content output. I believe we can make over 100 shows per day in this space. With so many shows, we are working to become a modern version of a mall, replacing stores with videos. Our intention is to replicate this studio model in other markets that we enter.”



About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and have offices and studios in the UK and China.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $305 billion this year according to Forbes. OOOOO are focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers and entrepreneurs to embrace the fast growing live stream economy with its unique interactive video commerce application available for iOS and Andoid. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +360,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across the fashion, sport, beauty and wellness industries.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Sam Jones

Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations 604.265.0771 416.842.9003 sam@ooooo.com investors@ooooo.com

