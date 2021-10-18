Global Digital Waste Recycling and Management Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $3.28 Billion in 2020 and is Forecast to Record an 11.6% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for digital solutions dedicated to waste recycling and management is estimated to be $3,287.4 million in 2020 and is forecast to record an 11.6% CAGR by 2030.

The study aims to understand market transformation speed, regional differences in emerging technology adoption, growth opportunities in specific technologies and solutions, and the competitive environment. It will also provide an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and restraints up to 2030.

The global waste management industry is transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption with the growing availability and deployment of smart solutions such as smart bins and fleet management, cloud computing, customer interfaces, waste tracking systems, and AI robotic sorting.

These solutions will significantly improve waste collection, transportation, and recycling efficiency. In the long term, all companies in the waste recycling and management market will need to implement digital strategies to remain competitive and seize the chance for future growth.



Digital technologies and smart solutions dedicated to waste management are well-established in the market. However, only connected and integrated systems that can convert data to valuable information will transform the waste industry and move it closer to a sustainable and circular economy. Future urban development relies on technology, with significant links between smart solutions and sustainable approaches, leading to enormous demand for digitization and technology-based waste recycling and management.

RESEARCH SCOPE

Digitization of the waste recycling and management market includes the data-driven transformation of crucial segments to enable more efficient operations. The segments covered in this report are smart waste recycling bin collection systems; smart fleet management and logistics solutions; smart waste sorting and recycling systems; and enterprise resource planning (ERP), cloud computing, connectivity, and customer interface operations.

Digitization's role and importance are rising and seen as the game-changer in the transformation toward efficient waste recycling and management system and crucial element of the future sustainable smart city and circular economy. Other factors driving market development are the ability to significantly reduce operational costs, allocate resources more accurately, easily adapt to specific client expectations, and support end users to become more efficient and sustainable.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Digital solutions dedicated to waste management and recycling

Megatrends shaping the global waste management and recycling market

Digitization drivers and restraints

Growth opportunities and strategic investments for sustainable food and beverage and water and wastewater industry

Historical, present, and future market size

Technologies, solutions, and regions expected to register the highest growth rates over the forecast period

Competitive factors, leading market participants, and customers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

Segmentation by Region

Segmentation by Solution

Digital Solutions Dedicated to the Waste Management and Recycling Market

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Share and Growth Potential by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Robotics for Waste Sorting and Recycling

Growth Opportunity 2: Self-driving Trucks for Waste Collection

Growth Opportunity 3: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Business Model

Growth Opportunity 4: Smart Waste Bins: Use Case - New Business Opportunities to Tackle Global Waste Challenges Using Blockchain Technology

8. Case Studies

Case Study 1 - Apple Inc. Improves Sustainability Using Compology's Remote Waste MeteringT Technology

Case Study 2 - Veolia Environment S.A. Using Data-driven Solutions by Microsoft Power BI and Azure

Case Study 3 - SaaS: RUBICONSmartCityT Platform to Improve Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management

Case Study 4 - Norsk Gjenvinning (NG) Investing in the Turnkey Fiber Recycling System by BHS

9. Next Steps



