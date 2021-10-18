Global Digital Waste Recycling and Management Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $3.28 Billion in 2020 and is Forecast to Record an 11.6% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for digital solutions dedicated to waste recycling and management is estimated to be $3,287.4 million in 2020 and is forecast to record an 11.6% CAGR by 2030.
The study aims to understand market transformation speed, regional differences in emerging technology adoption, growth opportunities in specific technologies and solutions, and the competitive environment. It will also provide an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and restraints up to 2030.
The global waste management industry is transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption with the growing availability and deployment of smart solutions such as smart bins and fleet management, cloud computing, customer interfaces, waste tracking systems, and AI robotic sorting.
These solutions will significantly improve waste collection, transportation, and recycling efficiency. In the long term, all companies in the waste recycling and management market will need to implement digital strategies to remain competitive and seize the chance for future growth.
Digital technologies and smart solutions dedicated to waste management are well-established in the market. However, only connected and integrated systems that can convert data to valuable information will transform the waste industry and move it closer to a sustainable and circular economy. Future urban development relies on technology, with significant links between smart solutions and sustainable approaches, leading to enormous demand for digitization and technology-based waste recycling and management.
RESEARCH SCOPE
Digitization of the waste recycling and management market includes the data-driven transformation of crucial segments to enable more efficient operations. The segments covered in this report are smart waste recycling bin collection systems; smart fleet management and logistics solutions; smart waste sorting and recycling systems; and enterprise resource planning (ERP), cloud computing, connectivity, and customer interface operations.
Digitization's role and importance are rising and seen as the game-changer in the transformation toward efficient waste recycling and management system and crucial element of the future sustainable smart city and circular economy. Other factors driving market development are the ability to significantly reduce operational costs, allocate resources more accurately, easily adapt to specific client expectations, and support end users to become more efficient and sustainable.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
- Digital solutions dedicated to waste management and recycling
- Megatrends shaping the global waste management and recycling market
- Digitization drivers and restraints
- Growth opportunities and strategic investments for sustainable food and beverage and water and wastewater industry
- Historical, present, and future market size
- Technologies, solutions, and regions expected to register the highest growth rates over the forecast period
- Competitive factors, leading market participants, and customers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation by Region
- Segmentation by Solution
- Digital Solutions Dedicated to the Waste Management and Recycling Market
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share and Growth Potential by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI Robotics for Waste Sorting and Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 2: Self-driving Trucks for Waste Collection
- Growth Opportunity 3: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Business Model
- Growth Opportunity 4: Smart Waste Bins: Use Case - New Business Opportunities to Tackle Global Waste Challenges Using Blockchain Technology
8. Case Studies
- Case Study 1 - Apple Inc. Improves Sustainability Using Compology's Remote Waste MeteringT Technology
- Case Study 2 - Veolia Environment S.A. Using Data-driven Solutions by Microsoft Power BI and Azure
- Case Study 3 - SaaS: RUBICONSmartCityT Platform to Improve Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management
- Case Study 4 - Norsk Gjenvinning (NG) Investing in the Turnkey Fiber Recycling System by BHS
9. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc
- Veolia Environment S.A
- RUBICONSmartCity
- Norsk Gjenvinning
