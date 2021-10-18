Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151493/?utm_source=GNW

Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals can be used on their own or in combination with other aesthetic procedures or treatments. Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market globally is witnessing a steady growth, driven primarily by the rising demand from patients with high aesthetic consciousness. Despite the easy and increasing availability of professional skin care products, customers are demonstrating preference for cosmeceuticals sold by the physician`s office, as they are thought to offer better results. Patients are also expressing higher confidence in using products prescribed by their physicians, especially given the explosion in options available in the mass marketplace which are difficult to compare or differentiate. The market is also sensitive to economic environment, with financial downturns having an adverse impact on the market for physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.3% share of the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026



The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is being fuelled by the ineffectiveness of non-prescription cosmetics in meeting the consumer needs and the promise of enhanced results offered by prescription products. Patients are showing greater confidence in products recommended by physicians owing to their ability to improve appearance of the skin. Driven by the growing level of consumer confidence in physician-prescribed products, the market for physician dispensed cosmeceutical products is expected to post steady growth in the coming years. Rising consumer demand for effective and high-quality products for promoting both health and beauty is driving physicians to prescribe cosmeceutical products for offering support to overall skin health and prevent signs of aging. Changing consumer preferences, the highly stressful lives of consumers, increasing pollution levels and the subsequent damage caused to skin, hair and eyes of people is driving growth in the global market for physician dispensed cosmeceuticals. The growing awareness about maintaining physical appearance among the world`s expanding elderly population and changing attitudes of the geriatric and middle aged population in developing economies present significant opportunities for the physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market. Rising awareness about new skin conditions attributed to pollution and climate change and the growing demand for branded cosmeceuticals due to their improved efficacy and safety levels are expected to foster growth in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market. Companies are increasingly investing in research and development initiatives to create new products and to stay competitive. Going forwards, product premiumization is set to fuel overall sales. Another factor expected to bring significant sales improvement is the continuous increase in the number of dispensing physicians every year. Besides, deepening Internet penetration and increasing usage of Internet and e-Commerce as a marketing channel is expected to drive future sales.



Eye Care Segment to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026



This segment includes prescription drops, artificial tears, and other eye care products. The segment covers eye care products aimed at strengthening and stimulating the re-growth of eyelashes. In the global Eye Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$434.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress

Due to Pandemic

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Aesthetic Services Market

Market Players Strategize to Mitigate Impact of Pandemic

Dermatology Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

An Introduction to Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals

Types of Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals

Select Major Ingredients Used in Physician-Dispensed

Cosmeceuticals

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Products Lead the Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals

Drives Market Growth

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for

Physician-Dispensed Products

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Aging Population Emerges as a Key Demographic Driver of Growth

in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Anti-Aging Products: The Prime Category in the Physician-

Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve

Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

COVID-19 Impact on Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Market

Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Significant

Opportunities for Growth

Stem Cell Products Transform Market

Select Popular Stem Cell Beauty Products

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables

Market

EXHIBIT 6: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender

for 2020E

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic Botox Market: In a Nut Shell

Millennials: A Popular Demographic Group for Botulinum Toxin

EXHIBIT 7: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age

Group for 2019

Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-

Conscious Group

Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care

EXHIBIT 8: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:

2019

Growing Trend towards Cosmeceuticals with Natural Ingredients

Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment

Control Purposes

Manufacturers Widen Customer Base

Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Remains a Contentious Topic

Distribution Scenario

E-Commerce Channels Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed

Products

EXHIBIT 9: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Beauty and Personal Care Market in the US: % Change

in Offline and Online Sales for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Social Networking Emerges as an Effective Marketing Tool

An Insight into Notable Barriers to Market Growth



