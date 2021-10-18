Wired Kitchens Closes Miami Acquisition to Further Expand its Last-Mile Delivery Platform 

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wired Kitchens, an industrial scale ghost kitchen developer announced today that it completed the acquisition of a 13,000 square Miami facility for repositioning into ghost kitchens for last mile prepared food production and delivery. This follows the acquisition of a 17,000 square foot facility in Chicago in September 2021. The Wired Kitchens facilities will provide best-in-class real estate, technology and logistics space for food and beverage producers.



“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of ideally-located properties in Miami and Chicago. We see a big need in the market for affordable and efficiently-designed commercial kitchen space in high density urban areas,” said Matthew McLeod, Wired Kitchens’ founder and Chief Executive Officer. “There is a revolution underway in how food is prepared and consumed, and just as cloud computing opened up entirely new business models, our ‘elastic’ kitchen platform opens up new channels for our partner brands, helping them scale quickly and flexibly at drastically reduced cost versus a traditional brick and mortar footprint.”

Wired Kitchens’ studios are optimized for delivery-only restauranteurs, and boutique food producers, which enables brands to expand their market share with less cost, and less risk than with a traditional brick and mortar location. Wired Kitchens’ commercial kitchens average 250 square feet in size and can be combined into multiple units for larger operators.

“We partner with restaurant operators and delivery app companies as a core infrastructure provider,” added Iuliana Calin, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Wired Kitchens. “We listened to operators, and will offer a better option than what currently exists in the market. We enable operators, both independent and national chains, to provide more choice, access, and convenience for their customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Wired Kitchens on their national rollout, and believe there is a massive addressable market with favorable tailwinds in the ghost kitchen space,” said David Steinberg, Managing Partner of Foundation Capital Partners. "We will leverage our extensive logistics real estate development experience to facilitate the execution of Wired Kitchens’ business plan."

About Wired Kitchens

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Wired Kitchens is a fast-growing developer of ghost kitchens facilities nationwide. Founded in 2020, Wired Kitchens acquires and develops ghost kitchen facilities for prepared food delivery and boutique food producers. More information about Wired Kitchens can be found on the company's website: www.wiredkitchens.com.

