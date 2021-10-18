Memorandum of Agreement Reached at Lantic’s Montreal Refinery

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with the union representing the majority of employees of the Montreal refinery. This agreement is subject to a ratification vote that will held next week.

The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. The collective bargaining process between Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) and its four Montreal unions began last winter in light of the expiry, at the end of May, of a five-year collective agreement.

The Montreal refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks

