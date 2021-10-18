HAMID ERFANAIN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ENZO BIOCHEM TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF KEY DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS

﻿Dr. Elazar Rabbani to remain Chairperson of the Board and will assume new role as Chief Scientific Officer



NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today the appointment of Hamid Erfanian as Chief Executive Officer. Following the succession plan announced in March and the engagement of Korn Ferry, Dr. Elazar Rabbani remains Chairperson of the Board of Directors and will assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. Mr. Erfanian brings over 28 years of experience as a seasoned healthcare executive specializing in the diagnostic, medical devices, and life sciences industry. His demonstrated track record of implementing commercial strategies and building high performing teams at both global and smaller firms provides the ideal balance of qualifications to support Enzo as it evolves under the guidance of new leadership. Mr. Erfanian’s employment will begin in early November.

“I am thrilled to be joining Enzo, an established innovator in the diagnostics space, at this pivotal stage of development,” stated Mr. Erfanian. “I firmly believe the Company’s GENFLEX® platform, and its broad menu of molecular products are very well positioned to continue to serve the diagnostics market. The vision of new molecular product development and service expansion into new clinical settings is a vital mission as the Company evolves in this post pandemic environment. I look forward to leading these efforts and the Enzo executive management team.”

Mr. Erfanian was most recently Chief Commercial Officer of EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer Company. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, a position he held from June 2014 through August 2021, where he was responsible for growing sales by more than 20-fold in five years. EUROIMMUN is a world leader in the field of medical diagnostics. In his role, he commercialized several diagnostic product offerings including those that enable the detection of antibodies associated with autoimmune and infectious diseases. Prior to EUROIMMUN, Mr. Erfanian held executive and senior positions at several notable diagnostics companies including Diagnostica Stago, Beckman Coulter, and Abbott Laboratories. Earlier in his career, Mr. Erfanian worked at leading diagnostic laboratory testing companies, Quest Diagnostics and Laboratory Corporation of America. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Mathematics from North Dakota State University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

“The Board is excited that Mr. Erfanian is joining the Company to lead us through this next stage of commercialization and growth as we capitalize on our molecular diagnostics platforms for central lab and point of care uses,” stated Dr. Rabbani, Enzo’s Chairperson. “We have the deepest confidence that Mr. Erfanian will leverage Enzo’s proprietary and innovative platforms, strong asset base, and approximately 475 global patents. He joins the Company at an exciting juncture of growth and opportunity.”

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

