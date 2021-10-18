Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Nine Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Nine Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income of $13.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted share driven by record third quarter earnings of $5.2 million, or a record $0.85 per diluted share

Net interest margin improved by 23 basis points to 3.79%, compared to 3.56%

Total noninterest income was up 29.5% to $5.7 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision (1) income increased 22.0% to $17.7 million

Return on average assets increased to 1.34% from 0.61%

Return on average equity increased to 12.58% from 5.48%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) increased to 14.20% from 6.22%

Efficiency ratio improved to 56.42%, compared to 58.59%

Year-to-date net charge-offs declined 96.0% to $125,000

Middlefield has repurchased 346,103 shares of stock year-to-date, including 165,058 shares repurchased during the 2021 third quarter

“As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, I am extremely pleased with the strong financial results we are achieving,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue generating strong profitability as higher net interest margin, favorable asset quality and stable noninterest income successfully offset challenging loan growth and higher noninterest expense.”

“We also continue to allocate capital to our share repurchase program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 346,103 shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.47 per share, which includes 165,058 shares repurchased in the third quarter at an average price of $23.82 per share. Shares repurchased this year have been at an average price of 109.7% to tangible book value of $21.39 at September 30, 2021, which we believe is a tremendous value and offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders to increase their ownership in the Company,” continued Mr. Caldwell.

“While economic and interest rate uncertainty remains, we are focused on the items under our control. We are dedicated to supporting our communities, managing risk, and looking for new opportunities to drive interest and noninterest income. These are many of the same principles that have made Middlefield successful over the past 120 years and we are committed to continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, increased 13.0% to $36.3 million, compared to $32.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.79%, compared to 3.56% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 third quarter was $12.5 million, compared to $11.4 million for the 2020 third quarter. The 10.0% increase in net interest income for the 2021 third quarter was largely a result of a 55.7% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 third quarter was 3.91%, compared to 3.57% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 nine-month period, noninterest income increased 29.5% to $5.7 million, compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income was $1.8 million for both the 2021 and 2020 third quarters.

For the 2021 nine months, noninterest expense increased 10.3% to $24.2 million, compared to $22.0 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2021 third quarter increased 13.0% to $7.9 million from $7.0 million for the 2020 third quarter.

Net income for the 2021 nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, was a record $13.8 million, or a record $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was a quarterly record of $5.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2021, increased slightly to approximately $1.37 billion from $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. Net loans at September 30, 2021, decreased 10.5% to $996.1 million, compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2020 as PPP forgiveness increased. Year-to-date, Middlefield has helped customers receive $129.5 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program, including processing $36.0 million of forgiveness payments during the third quarter of 2021. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, was $54.2 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2021, were approximately $1.20 billion, compared to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2020. The 0.6% increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in interest-bearing, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreased money market and time-based accounts. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $163.1 million September 30, 2021, compared with $113.0 million at September 30, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We ended the third quarter with one of the strongest balance sheets in our 120-year history. In addition, asset quality remains strong and is benefitting from stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, as well as our focus on prudently managing risk. The allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.41%, compared to 1.34% at June 30, 2021, and 1.01% at September 30, 2020. In addition, at September 30, 2021, we only had three loans in deferral status primarily within the hospitality industry representing a balance of $9.7 million,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At September 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 2.8% to $146.1 million compared to $142.1 million at September 30, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2021, was $24.13 compared to $22.27 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 3.5% to $129.5 million for the 2021 third quarter, compared to $125.2 million at September 30, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $21.39 at September 30, 2021, compared to $19.63 at September 30, 2020.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.48 per share totaling $3.0 million, compared to $0.45 per share or $2.9 million for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2021, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.69%, compared to 10.41% at September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even with the $8.1 million year-to-date investment in Middlefield’s share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

There was no provision for loan losses for the 2021 third quarter versus a $4.0 million provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the 2021 nine-month period was $900,000 versus $7.7 million for the same period last year.

Net recoveries of $34,000, or -0.01% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $2.9 million, or 1.01% of average loans, annualized, at September 30, 2020. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $125,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 0.39% of average loans, annualized for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, were $13.9 million, compared to $14.1 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, were $6.8 million (excluding $9.7 million of loans currently on payment deferral), a 1.7% increase from the same period last year, but down 12.3% from the 2021 second quarter. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021, stood at $14.2 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans at September 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 113,177 $ 82,435 $ 93,037 $ 92,874 $ 46,097 Federal funds sold 19,174 10,034 7,436 19,543 6,884 Cash and cash equivalents 132,351 92,469 100,473 112,417 52,981 Equity securities, at fair value 833 730 690 609 553 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 163,057 150,850 123,218 114,360 112,968 Loans held for sale 676 790 1,260 878 10,457 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 110,883 109,777 104,379 103,121 107,342 Non-owner occupied 310,222 304,324 304,623 309,424 310,512 Multifamily 30,762 34,926 39,015 39,562 39,622 Residential real estate 232,020 228,102 228,052 233,995 222,237 Commercial and industrial 163,052 200,558 242,651 232,044 258,313 Home equity lines of credit 105,450 107,685 111,474 112,543 115,223 Construction and other 49,378 62,229 64,960 63,573 60,613 Consumer installment 8,515 8,694 9,046 9,823 10,534 Total loans 1,010,282 1,056,295 1,104,200 1,104,085 1,124,396 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 14,234 14,200 14,122 13,459 11,359 Net loans 996,048 1,042,095 1,090,078 1,090,626 1,113,037 Premises and equipment, net 17,507 17,680 18,002 18,333 18,633 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,484 1,564 1,644 1,724 1,807 Bank-owned life insurance 16,954 16,846 16,740 16,938 16,832 Other real estate owned 7,090 7,090 7,372 7,387 7,391 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 14,794 15,033 13,545 13,636 15,079 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,365,865 $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 $ 1,391,979 $ 1,364,809 September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 316,770 $ 326,665 $ 317,224 $ 291,347 $ 268,838 Interest-bearing demand 237,576 207,725 215,684 195,722 179,080 Money market 178,423 183,453 187,204 198,493 184,936 Savings 256,114 252,171 259,973 243,888 231,696 Time 211,674 225,271 245,342 295,750 329,413 Total deposits 1,200,557 1,195,285 1,225,427 1,225,200 1,193,963 Other borrowings 12,966 13,031 13,095 17,038 17,100 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,287 5,858 4,901 5,931 11,690 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,219,810 1,214,174 1,243,423 1,248,169 1,222,753 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,329,548 shares issued, 6,054,083 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 87,131 87,131 87,073 86,886 86,871 Retained earnings 80,376 76,150 72,729 69,578 68,046 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,610 3,893 2,917 4,284 4,077 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,275,465 shares as of September 30, 2021 (25,062 ) (21,130 ) (18,049 ) (16,938 ) (16,938 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 146,055 146,044 144,670 143,810 142,056 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,365,865 $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 $ 1,391,979 $ 1,364,809





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Statements of Income 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,258 $ 11,885 $ 12,167 $ 12,041 $ 12,603 $ 36,310 $ 36,962 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 30 12 18 9 8 60 109 Federal funds sold 1 1 - 1 - 2 21 Investment securities: Taxable interest 461 410 370 297 249 1,241 612 Tax-exempt interest 673 602 558 591 618 1,833 1,881 Dividends on stock 24 26 29 28 29 79 86 Total interest and dividend income 13,447 12,936 13,142 12,967 13,507 39,525 39,671 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 915 1,010 1,205 1,655 2,106 3,130 7,307 Short-term borrowings - - - (2 ) 14 - 81 Other borrowings 37 39 39 43 28 115 166 Total interest expense 952 1,049 1,244 1,696 2,148 3,245 7,554 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,495 11,887 11,898 11,271 11,359 36,280 32,117 Provision for loan losses - 200 700 2,100 4,000 900 7,740 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,495 11,687 11,198 9,171 7,359 35,380 24,377 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 876 856 787 729 691 2,519 1,810 Gain (loss) on equity securities 102 40 81 56 (28 ) 223 (157 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 108 106 226 106 109 440 321 Gains on sale of loans 309 221 592 332 660 1,122 1,155 Other income 426 409 532 387 379 1,367 1,251 Total noninterest income 1,821 1,632 2,218 1,610 1,811 5,671 4,380 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,488 4,321 4,254 4,458 3,657 13,063 11,197 Occupancy expense 457 549 600 628 497 1,606 1,530 Equipment expense 333 313 357 365 363 1,003 943 Data processing costs 736 698 786 617 683 2,220 2,033 Ohio state franchise tax 287 286 286 251 282 859 831 Federal deposit insurance expense 150 150 144 103 123 444 320 Professional fees 136 323 419 352 289 878 1,007 Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned 9 22 46 (172 ) (184 ) 77 (257 ) Advertising expense 222 221 221 55 217 664 643 Software amortization expense 88 74 80 66 70 242 285 Core deposit intangible amortization 81 80 80 83 83 241 249 Other expense 951 889 1,080 1,019 942 2,920 3,182 Total noninterest expense 7,938 7,926 8,353 7,825 7,022 24,217 21,963 Income before income taxes 6,378 5,393 5,063 2,956 2,148 16,834 6,794 Income taxes 1,174 968 896 467 295 3,038 934 NET INCOME $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 1,853 $ 13,796 $ 5,860 PTPP (1) $ 6,378 $ 5,593 $ 5,763 $ 5,056 $ 6,148 $ 17,734 $ 14,534 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 2.20 $ 0.92 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 2.19 $ 0.92 Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 Book value per share (period end) $ 24.13 $ 23.50 $ 22.80 $ 22.54 $ 22.27 $ 24.13 $ 22.27 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 21.39 $ 20.82 $ 20.17 $ 19.91 $ 19.63 $ 21.39 $ 19.63 Dividends declared $ 978 $ 1,004 $ 1,016 $ 957 $ 957 $ 2,998 $ 2,877 Dividend yield 2.66 % 2.72 % 3.10 % 2.65 % 3.09 % 2.69 % 3.11 % Dividend payout ratio 18.79 % 22.69 % 24.38 % 38.45 % 51.65 % 21.73 % 49.10 % Average shares outstanding - basic 6,136,648 6,297,071 6,364,132 6,378,706 6,376,291 6,265,803 6,387,581 Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,157,181 6,312,230 6,378,493 6,397,681 6,385,765 6,287,556 6,397,674 Period ending shares outstanding 6,054,083 6,215,511 6,344,657 6,379,323 6,378,110 6,054,083 6,378,110 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.51 % 1.30 % 1.22 % 0.72 % 0.54 % 1.34 % 0.61 % Return on average equity 13.95 % 12.10 % 11.65 % 6.76 % 5.11 % 12.58 % 5.48 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 15.71 % 13.65 % 13.17 % 7.64 % 5.79 % 14.20 % 6.22 % Efficiency (1) 54.15 % 57.28 % 57.91 % 59.29 % 51.96 % 56.42 % 58.59 % Equity to assets at period end 10.69 % 10.74 % 10.42 % 10.33 % 10.41 % 10.69 % 10.41 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.52 % 1.76 % 1.70 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Yields 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 4.74 % 4.43 % 4.48 % 4.28 % 4.48 % 4.54 % 4.64 % Investment securities (2) 3.37 % 3.47 % 3.75 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.51 % 3.68 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.56 % Total interest-earning assets 4.20 % 4.05 % 4.11 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.12 % 4.38 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.13 % 0.36 % Money market deposits 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.70 % 0.47 % 1.00 % Savings deposits 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.28 % 1.56 % 1.77 % 1.19 % 1.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.70 % 0.93 % 0.47 % 1.14 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 0.95 % 0.45 % 1.14 % 0.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.54 % 0.71 % 0.91 % 0.48 % 1.12 % Cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.54 % 0.72 % 0.35 % 0.89 % Cost of funds 0.31 % 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.55 % 0.71 % 0.35 % 0.88 % Net interest margin (1) 3.91 % 3.72 % 3.73 % 3.49 % 3.57 % 3.79 % 3.56 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, Asset quality data 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 6,806 $ 7,760 $ 8,958 $ 7,858 $ 6,690 Other real estate owned 7,090 7,090 7,372 7,387 7,391 Nonperforming assets $ 13,896 $ 14,850 $ 16,330 $ 15,245 $ 14,081 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,234 $ 14,200 $ 14,122 $ 13,459 $ 11,359 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.41 % 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.22 % 1.01 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ (34 ) $ 122 $ 37 $ 0 $ 2,851 Year-to-date 125 159 37 3,149 3,149 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date -0.01 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 1.01 % Year-to-date 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.29 % 0.39 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.67 % 0.73 % 0.81 % 0.71 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 209.14 % 182.99 % 157.65 % 171.28 % 169.79 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.03 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.





Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Stockholders' Equity $ 146,055 $ 146,044 $ 144,670 $ 143,810 $ 142,056 $ 146,055 $ 142,056 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,555 16,635 16,715 16,795 16,878 16,555 16,878 Tangible Common Equity $ 129,500 $ 129,409 $ 127,955 $ 127,015 $ 125,178 $ 129,500 $ 125,178 Shares outstanding 6,054,083 6,215,511 6,344,657 6,379,323 6,378,110 6,054,083 6,378,110 Tangible book value per share $ 21.39 $ 20.82 $ 20.17 $ 19.91 $ 19.63 $ 21.39 $ 19.63 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 148,048 $ 146,719 $ 145,065 $ 146,374 $ 144,167 $ 146,611 $ 142,949 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,594 16,674 16,754 16,836 16,919 16,674 17,002 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 131,454 $ 130,045 $ 128,311 $ 129,538 $ 127,248 $ 129,937 $ 125,947 Net income $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 1,853 $ 13,796 $ 5,860 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 15.71 % 13.65 % 13.17 % 7.64 % 5.79 % 14.20 % 6.22 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June

30, March

31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 1,853 $ 13,796 $ 5,860 Add Income Taxes 1,174 968 896 467 295 3,038 934 Add Provision for loan losses - 200 700 2,100 4,000 900 7,740 PTPP $ 6,378 $ 5,593 $ 5,763 $ 5,056 $ 6,148 $ 17,734 $ 14,534



