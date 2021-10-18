Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=GNW
Clinical diagnostics, environmental applications, and food and beverage testing labs use rapid microbial testing to identify microbes from different types of samples. Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising global prevalence of chronic infectious diseases, increasing food safety concerns, growing need for fast and easy diagnosis, rising public-private investments, funding, and research grants, and sustained technological advancements. Continued technological advancements in terms of improved functionality, efficiency, efficacy, faster results, and accuracy are driving the adoption of microbial testing in academic institutes, research laboratories, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Rapid advancements in microbial testing help in overcoming limitations such as an extensive period of exposure to pathogenic strains and long procedural times associated with traditional testing methods. In addition, these tests serve as a cost-effective alternative to microbial identification by enabling reduction in the consumable cost per procedure.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.4% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market. The surge in the occurrences of STDs, such as GC/Chlamydia, HIV and Syphilis, has turned STD rapid tests into the most dynamic and vigorous segment of the market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $709.2 Million by 2026
The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$709.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$766.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, due to technological advancements related to rapid microbial testing, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing food safety concerns. Asia-Pacific region presents considerable growth opportunities due to the rising healthcare expenditure and expanding initiatives for promotion of the use of advanced technologies in rapid microbiology testing.
ABCS (Clinical) Segment to Reach $530.3 Million by 2026
In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$372.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Molecular, Inc.
- Aidian Oy
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- bioMérieux SA
- bioMerieux, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Cellabs Pty Ltd
- Cepheid Inc.
- CorisBioconcept SPRL
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hologic, Inc.
- MedMira Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Oxoid Limited
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
- Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Clinical Microbiology Gains Prominence as Scientists
Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat &
Vaccinate People Against the Novel Coronavirus: COVID-19
Tests Per Million Population by Country (As of 15 June 2021)
A New, 20-Minute Assay for COVID-19 Diagnosis
Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: An Introduction
Enabling Technologies of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
Clinical Applications of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
Applications in Non-Clinical Investigations
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future
Clinical Applications Lead the Global Market for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Testing
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future
Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing
Practices
Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe
Tests
Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs
Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated
Microbiology Systems
Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for
Rapid Microbiology Testing
EXHIBIT 2: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in
Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
EXHIBIT 3: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among
Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
EXHIBIT 5: Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and
Women Affected by Age Group
Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects
EXHIBIT 6: Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April 2020
Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory
Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology
Tests
EXHIBIT 7: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked
to Air Pollution
EXHIBIT 8: Most Polluted Countries Worldwide: Average PM2.5
concentration (µg/m³) for 2020
Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing
EXHIBIT 9: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth
Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim
at Faster Diagnosis
Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight
against Bacteremia
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid
Microbiological Testing Market
Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity
of Rapid Microbial Tests
Healthcare Needs of the World?s Aging Population: Potential
Opportunity in Store
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel
Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for
1970, 2010 and 2050
Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and
Robotization Trend
Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing
Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for
Automation of Clinical Microbiology
Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its
Full Potential
Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology
Testing Market
Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid
Microbiological Testing
EXHIBIT 15: Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US:
Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for
2019
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry
Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
EXHIBIT 16: Global Food Safety Testing Market Breakdown (in %)
by Segment for 2020
Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution
Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid
Microbiological Testing
Automation of Food Microbiology Labs
Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing
Technologies
Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology
Testing Market
Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the
Pharmaceutical Industry
Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for
Pharmaceutical Industry
Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma
Laboratories
Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry
Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in
Biopharmaceuticals
Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for
Pharmaceutical Industry
Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging
Space
Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in
Drug Development Industry
FDA?s Requirements for Validation of RMM
EMA?s Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing
Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for
Quality Control of Advanced Therapies
Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid
Microbial Testing Tools
Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of
Microbial strains
Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST
Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST
Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field
Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing
Services
EXHIBIT 17: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water
Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for GC/CRT (Clinical)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for GC/CRT (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for GC/CRT (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for AISS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for AISS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for AISS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for ABCS (Clinical)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for ABCS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for ABCS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for SIRT (Clinical)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for SIRT (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for SIRT (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for ATS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for ATS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for ATS (Clinical) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications (Clinical) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications
(Clinical) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications
(Clinical) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Clinical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Clinical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Clinical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rising Threat of Infectious Diseases Drive Significance of
Rapid Microbiological Testing
EXHIBIT 18: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in the US: 2010-2020
COVID-19 Pandemic: US Emerges as a Major Market for COVID-19 Tests
US-based Labs Ramp Up Operations Amidst the COVID-19 Situation
Unmet Diagnostic Needs of Aging Population: Major Driver
EXHIBIT 19: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over
the Years 2005-2025
EXHIBIT 20: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-
2050
Select Product Categories in Rapid Microbiological Testing - An
Overview
Automated Susceptibility Testing Systems
STD Rapid Tests
Respiratory Rapid Tests
Streptococcus Infection Rapid Tests
Food Safety Microbiological Testing Market: Concerns over Food
Safety Drive Market Gains
EXHIBIT 21: Foodborne Illnesses, Hospitalizations and Deaths in
the US: Percentage Breakdown for Known Pathogens and
Unspecified Agents
EXHIBIT 22: Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in
the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known
Pathogens
EXHIBIT 23: Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by
Class I Recalls and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 24: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:
2010, 2020, and 2025
COVID-19 Testing Market In Japan
Market Analytics
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
COVID-19 Testing Market
Market Analytics
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
COVID-19 Pandemic Propels Demand for Rapid Microbiological Testing
Growth in Clinical Diagnostics Automation
Rise in Automated and Rapid Tests in Clinical Applications
Aging Demography: An Opportunity Indicator
Food Safety Testing Market in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS
(Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications
(Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application -
GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT
(Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and
Non-Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical),
AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS
(Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automated
and Rapid Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automated and
Rapid Microbiological Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automated
and Rapid Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT
(Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical),
ATS (Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automated and Rapid
Microbiological Tests by Application - GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS
(Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical),
Other Applications (Clinical) and Non-Clinical Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________