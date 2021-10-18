Outlook on the IoT Security Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Security Type, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IoT security market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Internet of Things (IoT) security is a technological solution used for safeguarding networks and connected mechanical or digital devices. The security solutions aim to eradicate vulnerabilities and equip devices to identify, resist and recover from cyber-attacks. These security solutions offer identity access management, data encryption and tokenization, intrusion prevention system and security analytics through antimalware, antivirus and firewalls. Owing to this, these solutions find extensive application across several industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, automotive, transportation, etc.
The rising threat of cyber terrorism, along with the rapid adoption of IoT technologies across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The construction of smart cities and increasing automation in various industry verticals are creating an imminent need for enhanced and effective security solutions to safeguard highly sensitive personal and organizational data from malware injection. This, in confluence with the emergence of several new trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), especially in the corporate organizational setups, is significantly favoring the market growth. Organizations are thus increasingly encouraging the deployment of IoT security solutions to manage communications and digital identities of their employees across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Other factors, including advancements in 4G and 5G technologies and proliferation of social media platforms resulting in the rising number of identity and data thefts, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global IoT security market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Services
Based on the component, IoT security solutions currently account for the highest market share.
Breakup by Security Type:
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Others
Based on the security type, network security segment currently accounts for majority of the market share.
Breakup by Vertical:
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Transport
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Others
Based on the vertical, energy and utilities segment currently account for the highest market share.
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
Based on the geography, Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market for IoT security.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allot, Armis, CENTRI, Cisco, Forgerock, Fortinet, Gemalto, IBM, Infineon, Intel, Mocana Corporation, Newsky, Securithings, Symantec, Zingbox, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global IoT security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global IoT security industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IoT security industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the security type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IoT security industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IoT security market?
- What is the structure of the global IoT security industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global IoT security market?
