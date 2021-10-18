Global Tungsten Market to Reach 115 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tungsten Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159772/?utm_source=GNW

Key applications for tungsten include Hardmetals or cemented carbides, Steels, Superalloys, Mill Products, Electrical & Electronic Materials, Chemicals and Defense Products among others. Growth in the market is set to be driven by resurgence in various end-use industries in the post COVID-19 environment. The likely post-crisis expansion in automotive production, and renewed activity in aerospace & defense, and metals & mining sectors are poised to augment the demand for finished tungsten products including hardmetals, alloys and milled products. Likewise, anticipated increase in demand for electrical and electronic products in residential, commercial and industrial environments is expected to improve tungsten consumption in electrical contacts, lead-in wires, electron emitters and voltage regulators. At the same time, potential growth in industrial engineering activity, especially in China and other Asia-Pacific countries, would drive demand for milled tungsten products such as tungsten rod, tungsten sheet, and tungsten wire.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tungsten estimated at 91.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 115 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Hardmetals/Cement Carbides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 71.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-resistant Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Tungsten market. Tungsten in hardmetals is mainly used in the form of tungsten carbide, one of the hardest known materials, with a melting point as high as 2770°C. Tungsten carbide is widely used to make carbide cutting tools such as circular saws, drills, knives, turning tools and milling machines for use in metalworking, mining, construction, woodworking, and oil & gas applications. Because of their unique techno-functional features, tungsten alloys find preference in general-purpose applications in sectors including automotive, aerospace, defense, and marine among others, and also in special-purpose applications such as industrial catalysts, filaments in conventional incandescent bulbs, radiation shielding materials, electrodes in TIG welding and X-ray tubes etc. Tungsten alloys, mainly the heavy alloys made with nickel, iron or cobalt, are also used in manufacture of armaments such as cannon shells, grenades, and missiles etc.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 9.9 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 67.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026



The Tungsten market in the U.S. is estimated at 9.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 67.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 70.8 Thousand Metric Tons by end of the analysis period. China represents a key market in Asia-Pacific region, and a major producer of primary tungsten. Growth in the region is set to be driven by stable economic progress, rising public and private investments in industrial manufacturing, increased focus of government on enhancing the industrial output, and high business confidence indices.



Mill Products Segment to Reach 14.6 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026



Tungsten market is witnessing faster growth in the Mill Products application segment, which mainly comprises electrical and electronic products among others. Acclaimed features such as ability to endure high temperature and high resistance to corrosion and wear have established the use of tungsten in a multitude of electrical and electronic applications, especially in bulb filaments, voltage regulators and electrical contacts. In the global Mill Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 10.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 14.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 372 Metric Tons by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured)



A.L.M.T. Corp.

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Almonty Industries Inc.

Betek GmbH & Co. KG

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

IMC Group

Kennametal, Inc.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Plansee Group

QuesTek Innovations LLC

Sandvik Group

Umicore N.V.

WOLFRAM Company JSC

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Induced Declining Trend in Core Application

Markets

Tungsten Market to Face Turbulence over Long Term, with Few

Breathers Offering Some Respite

Persistent Uncertainty Requires Tungsten Suppliers to Focus on

First-Use Sectors & New Markets

Despite Observing Declining Trend in the Short-Term, World

Tungsten Market to Exhibit Progressive Growth in the Post

COVID-19 Industrial Environment

Established Image as a Rare Metal that has Everyday Value to

Sustain the Long-Term Demand for Tungsten

Major Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment

Tungsten Enjoys Spotlight as Crucial, Go-To Material for High-

Tech Applications

Analysis by Application Type

Hardmetals/Cement Carbides: Largest Application Segment

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cemented Carbides Market by Application (2021

and 2027): Percentage Volume Breakdown for Hardmetals/Cement

Carbides; Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys; Mill

Products; and Other Applications

Tungsten Remains Highly Relevant in Steels, Superalloys, &

Wear-Resistant Alloys

Mill Products Emerge as Fastest Growing Application Segment

China, Demonstrating Undisputed Dominance in the World Tungsten

Industry, to Remain the Core Regional Market

World Tungsten Production Scenario

Mine Production Remains Positive in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Tungsten Production (in Metric Tons) by

Country (2020E): Breakdown of Mine Production for Austria,

Bolivia, China, North Korea, Mongolia, Portugal, Russia,

Rwanda, Spain, Vietnam, and Other Countries

EXHIBIT 4: Global Tungsten Reserves (in Metric Tons) by Country

(2020E): Breakdown of Reserves for Austria, China, North

Korea, Portugal, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and

Other Countries

Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World

Need for New Production to Push Global Supply

A Note on New & Upcoming Tungsten Mining Projects

Select Development Stage Tungsten Mines

Emphasis on Tungsten Scrap Recycling Elevates Overall

Production Volumes

EXHIBIT 5: Global Tungsten Market by Source (2012, 2018, &

2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mined

Tungsten and Recycled Tungsten

Competitive Landscape

Processed Tungsten Market: Chinese Vendors Maintain Edge

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Processed Tungsten Companies Worldwide:

(2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for China

Minmetals Non-Ferrous, Jiangxi Rare Metals, Kennametal,

Plansee Group, Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten and Others

Vertical Integration: A Key Trend in the Global Tungsten

Marketplace

Globally Recognized Mining & Metal Companies Foray into

Tungsten Mining Despite Chinese Domination

Litany of Supply Concerns Highlights Pressing Need for New

Tungsten Production Sources

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

GLOBAL BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten?s

Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post

COVID-19 Period

Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment: Key End-Use Segment

Robust Future Opportunities for Tungsten Drilling, Boring &

Cutting Equipment in Industrial Machine Tools Vertical

Mining Sector to Further Leverage Exceptional Drilling & Boring

Features of Tungsten Mining Tools in Post COVID-19 Period

Renewed Drilling Activity to Benefit Tungsten Demand in Post

COVID-19 Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

Jan 2020-Apr2021

EXHIBIT 8: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Anticipated Recovery in Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19

Period to Instigate Fresh Growth Opportunities for Tungsten

Automotive Parts

EXHIBIT 10: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

EXHIBIT 11: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Components to Fuel

Demand in Post COVID-19 Period

EXHIBIT 12: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to

Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global

Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

US Navy Explores New Approaches to Make Thoriated Tungsten Wire

for Microwave Vacuum Tubes

Tungsten to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical &

Electronic Systems in Consumer & Commercial Markets

Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy & Poisonous Lead in

High-Density Applications Augurs Well for Future Growth

Tungsten Demand Likely to Perk Up in the Post COVID-19 Chemical

Industry

Additive Manufacturing Steps In to Generate Novel Opportunities

for Tungsten in Healthcare Sector

Additive Manufacturing Makes Tungsten a Compelling Option to

Create Prototypes

3D Printing Techniques for Tungsten & Tungsten Composites

Advanced 3D Printing Technique to Improve Properties of High-

Temperature Tungsten & Alloys

Zirconiated Tungsten: Effective Option to Weld Metals with High

Melting Point

Tungsten Pricing Scenario

EXHIBIT 13: Tungsten Prices in the US (in $/mtu WO3) for Years

2015 through 2020

Tungsten: Product Overview

Properties of Tungsten

Ores/Minerals of Tungsten

Mining, Refining and Processing of Tungsten

Health & Environmental Aspects of Tungsten

Substitutes to Tungsten

Tungsten: A Historic Perspective



