Global Tungsten Market to Reach 115 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

Key applications for tungsten include Hardmetals or cemented carbides, Steels, Superalloys, Mill Products, Electrical & Electronic Materials, Chemicals and Defense Products among others. Growth in the market is set to be driven by resurgence in various end-use industries in the post COVID-19 environment. The likely post-crisis expansion in automotive production, and renewed activity in aerospace & defense, and metals & mining sectors are poised to augment the demand for finished tungsten products including hardmetals, alloys and milled products. Likewise, anticipated increase in demand for electrical and electronic products in residential, commercial and industrial environments is expected to improve tungsten consumption in electrical contacts, lead-in wires, electron emitters and voltage regulators. At the same time, potential growth in industrial engineering activity, especially in China and other Asia-Pacific countries, would drive demand for milled tungsten products such as tungsten rod, tungsten sheet, and tungsten wire.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tungsten estimated at 91.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 115 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Hardmetals/Cement Carbides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 71.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-resistant Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Tungsten market. Tungsten in hardmetals is mainly used in the form of tungsten carbide, one of the hardest known materials, with a melting point as high as 2770°C. Tungsten carbide is widely used to make carbide cutting tools such as circular saws, drills, knives, turning tools and milling machines for use in metalworking, mining, construction, woodworking, and oil & gas applications. Because of their unique techno-functional features, tungsten alloys find preference in general-purpose applications in sectors including automotive, aerospace, defense, and marine among others, and also in special-purpose applications such as industrial catalysts, filaments in conventional incandescent bulbs, radiation shielding materials, electrodes in TIG welding and X-ray tubes etc. Tungsten alloys, mainly the heavy alloys made with nickel, iron or cobalt, are also used in manufacture of armaments such as cannon shells, grenades, and missiles etc.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 9.9 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 67.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026
The Tungsten market in the U.S. is estimated at 9.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 67.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 70.8 Thousand Metric Tons by end of the analysis period. China represents a key market in Asia-Pacific region, and a major producer of primary tungsten. Growth in the region is set to be driven by stable economic progress, rising public and private investments in industrial manufacturing, increased focus of government on enhancing the industrial output, and high business confidence indices.
Mill Products Segment to Reach 14.6 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026
Tungsten market is witnessing faster growth in the Mill Products application segment, which mainly comprises electrical and electronic products among others. Acclaimed features such as ability to endure high temperature and high resistance to corrosion and wear have established the use of tungsten in a multitude of electrical and electronic applications, especially in bulb filaments, voltage regulators and electrical contacts. In the global Mill Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 10.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 14.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 372 Metric Tons by the year 2026.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Induced Declining Trend in Core Application
Markets
Tungsten Market to Face Turbulence over Long Term, with Few
Breathers Offering Some Respite
Persistent Uncertainty Requires Tungsten Suppliers to Focus on
First-Use Sectors & New Markets
Despite Observing Declining Trend in the Short-Term, World
Tungsten Market to Exhibit Progressive Growth in the Post
COVID-19 Industrial Environment
Established Image as a Rare Metal that has Everyday Value to
Sustain the Long-Term Demand for Tungsten
Major Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment
Tungsten Enjoys Spotlight as Crucial, Go-To Material for High-
Tech Applications
Analysis by Application Type
Hardmetals/Cement Carbides: Largest Application Segment
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cemented Carbides Market by Application (2021
and 2027): Percentage Volume Breakdown for Hardmetals/Cement
Carbides; Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys; Mill
Products; and Other Applications
Tungsten Remains Highly Relevant in Steels, Superalloys, &
Wear-Resistant Alloys
Mill Products Emerge as Fastest Growing Application Segment
China, Demonstrating Undisputed Dominance in the World Tungsten
Industry, to Remain the Core Regional Market
World Tungsten Production Scenario
Mine Production Remains Positive in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Tungsten Production (in Metric Tons) by
Country (2020E): Breakdown of Mine Production for Austria,
Bolivia, China, North Korea, Mongolia, Portugal, Russia,
Rwanda, Spain, Vietnam, and Other Countries
EXHIBIT 4: Global Tungsten Reserves (in Metric Tons) by Country
(2020E): Breakdown of Reserves for Austria, China, North
Korea, Portugal, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and
Other Countries
Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World
Need for New Production to Push Global Supply
A Note on New & Upcoming Tungsten Mining Projects
Select Development Stage Tungsten Mines
Emphasis on Tungsten Scrap Recycling Elevates Overall
Production Volumes
EXHIBIT 5: Global Tungsten Market by Source (2012, 2018, &
2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mined
Tungsten and Recycled Tungsten
Competitive Landscape
Processed Tungsten Market: Chinese Vendors Maintain Edge
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Processed Tungsten Companies Worldwide:
(2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for China
Minmetals Non-Ferrous, Jiangxi Rare Metals, Kennametal,
Plansee Group, Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten and Others
Vertical Integration: A Key Trend in the Global Tungsten
Marketplace
Globally Recognized Mining & Metal Companies Foray into
Tungsten Mining Despite Chinese Domination
Litany of Supply Concerns Highlights Pressing Need for New
Tungsten Production Sources
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
GLOBAL BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten?s
Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post
COVID-19 Period
Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment: Key End-Use Segment
Robust Future Opportunities for Tungsten Drilling, Boring &
Cutting Equipment in Industrial Machine Tools Vertical
Mining Sector to Further Leverage Exceptional Drilling & Boring
Features of Tungsten Mining Tools in Post COVID-19 Period
Renewed Drilling Activity to Benefit Tungsten Demand in Post
COVID-19 Oil & Gas Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:
Jan 2020-Apr2021
EXHIBIT 8: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for
the Years 2015 through 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
Anticipated Recovery in Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19
Period to Instigate Fresh Growth Opportunities for Tungsten
Automotive Parts
EXHIBIT 10: World Automobile Production in Million Units:
2008-2022
EXHIBIT 11: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Components to Fuel
Demand in Post COVID-19 Period
EXHIBIT 12: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to
Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global
Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
US Navy Explores New Approaches to Make Thoriated Tungsten Wire
for Microwave Vacuum Tubes
Tungsten to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical &
Electronic Systems in Consumer & Commercial Markets
Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy & Poisonous Lead in
High-Density Applications Augurs Well for Future Growth
Tungsten Demand Likely to Perk Up in the Post COVID-19 Chemical
Industry
Additive Manufacturing Steps In to Generate Novel Opportunities
for Tungsten in Healthcare Sector
Additive Manufacturing Makes Tungsten a Compelling Option to
Create Prototypes
3D Printing Techniques for Tungsten & Tungsten Composites
Advanced 3D Printing Technique to Improve Properties of High-
Temperature Tungsten & Alloys
Zirconiated Tungsten: Effective Option to Weld Metals with High
Melting Point
Tungsten Pricing Scenario
EXHIBIT 13: Tungsten Prices in the US (in $/mtu WO3) for Years
2015 through 2020
Tungsten: Product Overview
Properties of Tungsten
Ores/Minerals of Tungsten
Mining, Refining and Processing of Tungsten
Health & Environmental Aspects of Tungsten
Substitutes to Tungsten
Tungsten: A Historic Perspective
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tungsten by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tungsten by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tungsten by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardmetals/Cement
Carbides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardmetals/Cement Carbides
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardmetals/Cement
Carbides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steels,
Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Steels, Superalloys, &
Wear-Resistant Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steels, Superalloys, &
Wear-Resistant Alloys by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Mill Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mill Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mill Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Drilling, Boring &
Cutting Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Drilling, Boring & Cutting
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Drilling, Boring &
Cutting Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Parts
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive Parts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Parts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Logging Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Logging Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Logging Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &
Electronics Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Myriad Industrial Applications to Drive Tungsten Consumption in
Long Term
Wear Resistance Features Augment Tungsten Carbide Demand
Utah Mine: The Sole Producer of Tungsten in North America
Market Overview
Remaining at Helm of Global Supply, China Exercises Critical
Control over Tungsten
Global Leader in Tungsten Production and Consumption
Production Scenario
Mine Production: A Regional Perspective
EXHIBIT 14: Tungsten Reserves in China by Province (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown of Reserves for Fujian, Henan, Hunan,
Jiangxi, and Others
China?s Export Policy Expected to Enhance Domestic Ore Production
COVID-19 Impact: Tungsten Prices to Stabilize after
Experiencing Downward Trend in Chinese Market
Surging Demand for Cemented Carbide in Multiple Applications to
Drive Market Growth
Revolution in Tungsten Nanometer Powder Production
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects in China
Brief Competitive Landscape
Favorable Demand from Automotive Parts Manufacturing to Drive
Market Growth
High Speed Spot Welding Made Easier with Copper Tungsten
Electrodes
Russia: A Prominent Producer of Tungsten
